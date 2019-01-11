Is Cam Newton the most underrated QB in the league? NFL defensive players say so

Is Cam Newton the most underrated QB in the NFL?
Well, according to a new survey from the Athletic, the Panthers’ QB1 is just that.
The Athletic took an anonymous survey of 85 NFL defensive players, and 14 percent felt that Newton was the most underrated quarterback. L.A. Chargers QB Philip Rivers was second (11 percent) and Washington QB Alex Smith (eight percent) was third.
Newton, of course, was enjoying a strong year before recurring shoulder soreness slowed him down and ultimately forced him to miss the final two games of what turned into a disappointing regular-season.
For the season, Newton threw for 3,395 yards and 24 touchdowns. He had 13 interceptions and completed a career-best 67.9 percent of his passes.
