Panthers: Cam Newton offers big money for better airplane seat. Gets turned down.

Cam Newton offers big money for better airplane seat. Gets turned down.
At 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds, flying commercial is tough enough for a professional athlete like Cam Newton, much less sitting in tight quarters for 10 hours with long legs.
So on a flight back from Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, Newton offered $1,500 to a passenger to change seats. Newton was hoping for a seat with more room. But Newton was turned down.
He quietly, if a little dejectedly, walked back to his seat.
Eli Edwards, a competitor on the Rock’s new NBC show, posted the video on Twitter.
