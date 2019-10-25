We’ve added a new Panthers reporter; Vegas likes Kyle Allen over Cam Newton in 2020

The Carolina Panthers took on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, October, 5 2019. mwalsh@charlotteobserver.com

There’s a moment just before a football game kicks off. It’s hardly thought of. Kickoffs have become so routine.

But that moment, when everyone trots on the field and awaits the start of the game. Just before the ball is kicked. That’s always been my favorite.

What seems so simple, has represented so much to me. Who knows what we’ll be talking about after 60 minutes of football? Will an unknown star be created? So much anticipation for the unknown — how exciting is that?

With that in mind, I’d like to say, hello, Charlotte. My name is Alaina Getzenberg and I am thrilled to be the new Panthers beat reporter for The Charlotte Observer. My path to arriving in the Carolinas may be anything but traditional, but I could not be more excited to help connect you to the Panthers and to tell the stories of this team on and off the field.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Football has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I’ve been a fan, I’ve covered it, I’ve been disappointed in it and enthralled at the same time.

While I’ve always loved the game, what has continuously kept me invested is the way a team can connect to a city. And how that region can be brought together by team.

I previously was with The Dallas Morning News sports department. Prior to that I was with CBS Sports, where I worked on the television side of producing coverage of the NFL, including Super Bowl LIII. I covered the St. Louis Cardinals for a season for MLB.com. I also have made stops with the Washington Redskins and the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review sports department. Eclectic, right?

I even covered Jared Goff in his final collegiate season when I attended UC-Berkeley. I’ve seen the NFL from a variety of perspectives and plan to use that experience to help deliver unique coverage of the Panthers to you.

I couldn’t be happier to be joining Brendan Marks and columnist Scott Fowler in covering this team for the Observer. I may be new to the Carolinas, but I’m eager to get going and work with this group to bring you the best coverage possible from dissecting this season’s impressive defense to the quarterback ... um, controversy(?).

The Panthers are so important to this region and I want to bring the stories of this team to you. Hopefully we help you feel more connected to this team. Let’s get going.

— Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg on Twitter)

Game time

Panthers at 49ers, 4:05 p.m. Sunday

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Watch: Fox

Fox Listen: 1110 AM

Wanna bet?

The 2019 season isn’t halfway complete and already gambling odds are being set for for the 2020 season, including which quarterbacks will be their team’s starter in Week 1.

Cam Newton isn’t the favorite for the Panthers, at least not according to the odds-makers at Sports Betting Dime. The gambling site lists Kyle Allen as the favorite to start Week 1 with Carolina at 1/1 odds, followed by Newton (6/5), Will Grier (50/1) and then the field (60/1).

SBD also lists Newton as one of its three favorites to start Week 1 with a different team in 2020, giving him 25/1 odds to take Jameis Winston’s spot with the Buccaneers. He has 30/1 odds to oust Mitch Trubisky and start for the Bears.

Injury update

Carolina’s injury report as of Thursday afternoon ...

Did not participate: Greg Little (concussion), Christian Miller (ankle), Cam Newton (foot).

Limited: Brian Burns (wrist), Dennis Daley (groin), Gerald McCoy (knee).

Full participation: Mario Addison (knee), Donte Jackson (groin), Tyler Larsen (back), Greg Olsen (finger), Eric Reid (ankle), Shaq Thompson (ankle), Trai Turner (ankle).

Required reading

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

An unlikely bond exists between Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey and blind Paralympian

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Analysis: Expect the Panthers to stay quiet at trade deadline — and for good reason

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Hey, Panthers, do you want to be nationally relevant? Then beat the 49ers on Sunday

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

With ‘a million’ 1st-rounders, why the 49ers’ defense is greatest test for Panthers





