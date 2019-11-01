Panthers Tracks: Carolina’s defense should flip the script vs. Titans. If not? *Gulp*

Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. AP Photo

The Panthers are coming off a terrible loss. That’s obvious.

But what made the defeat in California so ugly, yet so interesting, was the fact that San Francisco beat Carolina by doing everything the Panthers are trying to do, but better.

Have a dominating rushing attack throughout the game? The 49ers certainly did that; Carolina gave up a season-high 232 yards on the ground.

Sustain pressure on defense? Nick Bosa took care of that. Use that pressure to create big turnovers? Kyle Allen’s first three interceptions of his career attest to that success.

The Panthers just couldn’t compete. There were glimpses, but it was striking that what the defense had shown during the four-game winning streak disappeared against the 49ers.

The offensive collapse perhaps was inevitable against a strong defense while using a backup quarterback. But the Carolina defense? Far too many plays ended with Panthers defenders shaking their heads. A defense that had come together prior to the bye no longer looked cohesive.

Taking steps closer to the 49ers’ level of play can start this weekend without even leaving Charlotte. This will be my first game at Bank of America Stadium. You better believe I’ll be watching how (or if) this defense is able to return to being a disruptive force.

It will certainly have the opportunity.

While the Titans have only turned the ball over six times, tied for second-fewest in the NFL (with the Saints), five of those turnovers have come in the last three games.

The Titans are also on their second quarterback of the season in Ryan Tannehill. They average 18.5 points per game (26th), and have allowed 34 sacks. No team has been sacked more.

If this Panthers defense is unable to capitalize against the Titans at home, it could turn into a long second half of the season.

— Alaina Getzenberg

Game time

Titans at Panthers, 1 p.m. Sunday

Bank of America Stadium

Watch: CBS

CBS Listen: 1110 AM

1110 AM Line: Carolina -3 1/2

Injury update

As of Thursday afternoon ...

Did not participate: Mario Addison (non-injury related), Greg Little (concussion), Cam Newton (foot).

Limited participation: Gerald McCoy (knee), Christian Miller (ankle), Shaq Thompson (ankle).

Full participation: Brian Burns (wrist), Vernon Butler (hip), Christian McCaffrey (knee), Eric Reid (shoulder), Curtis Samuel (shoulder), Jarius Wright (ankle).

