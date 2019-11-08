Panthers Tracks: After blowing a shot at NFL respect, Carolina gets a redo at Packers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore, right, catches a pass from quarterback Kyle Allen at the 1-yard line during third quarter action against theTennessee Titans at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 3, 2019. The Panthers defeated the Titans 30-20. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Let’s try this again.

The last time the Carolina Panthers faced one of the NFL’s elite teams — two weeks ago at the San Francisco 49ers — they flopped. Fell on their faces. However you want to say it. It was a disaster.

But what made that loss even more embarrassing, other than it being a 51-13 thrashing?

That going into that game, the Panthers went on and on and on about it being a “measuring-stick” kind of contest.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

And it was… just, not the way Carolina would’ve hoped.

To Rivera and his team’s credit, they didn’t let the bad aftertaste from that blowout linger for long. Sunday’s 30-20 win over Tennessee ensured there would be no Pittsburgh 2.0, no breaking point that spiraled this season like what happened in 2018. Instead, it nicely set the table for another “measuring-stick” contest, this time against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

So what happens this time?

That much only time will tell. It’s possible that quarterback Aaron Rodgers catches fire and eviscerates the Panthers secondary … and it’s also possible Carolina’s pass-rush stifles Rodgers en route to a statement win.

Really, that’s what a victory over Green Bay would be: A statement.

And it couldn’t come at a better time.

At 5-3, the Panthers are in a particular grouping of teams: Good-not-great ones. Carolina has one nice win over Houston, but other than that? The Buccaneers, Jaguars, Cardinals and Titans all have losing records. Realistically, none of them will make the playoffs.

Carolina has taken care of business, mostly, against less-talented teams. But beating the Packers, that’s a different story. Green Bay is a legitimate Super Bowl contender, with a Hall of Fame quarterback and a blossoming run game. Defeating them on the road would instantly be not just the Panthers’ best win this season, but it would be one of the more impressive wins in the entire league.

Of course, that’s if the Panthers win. If they lose, no matter how, it cements them in that middling tier of wannabe contenders.

One way or another, Sunday’s game will tell us a lot about what to expect from the second half of this Panthers’ season — and whether to start planning vacations for January or not.

— Brendan Marks

Game time

Panthers at Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

4:25 p.m. Sunday

TV: Fox. Radio: 1110 AM

Injury update

Panthers injury report as of Thursday afternoon:

Did note participate: James Bradberry (groin), Vernon Butler (back), Greg Little (concussion).

Limited participation: Christian McCaffrey (knee), Gerald McCoy (knee).

Full participation: Kyle Allen (right shoulder), Mario Addison (non-injury related), Brian Burns (wrist), Christian Miller (ankle), Shaq Thompson (ankle), Eric Reid (ankle), Curtis Samuel (hamstring).

Required reading

+ ‘A whole lot of mixed emotions’: Mario Addison returns to Panthers after brother’s death

+ Analysis: Panthers deserve some blame for Cam Newton’s injury reaching this point

+ Fowler: Cam Newton shouldn’t play another game in a Panthers uniform — and that’s hard to say

+ Fowler: Lambeau Field offers shivery ‘Friday Night Lights’ setting for Panthers vs. Packers

+ Panthers kicker Joey Slye’s accuracy is dropping, but he still wants his game-winning shot

+ Here are Carolina’s options with Cam Newton, and the pros and cons of each