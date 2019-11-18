Panthers Tracks: Depressing stats and quotes that sum up Carolina’s loss to Falcons

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) looks up at the video board near the end of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Atlanta won 29-3 dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Bad.

Bad, bad, bad.

When the Panthers gave up 53 points in their loss at the San Francisco 49ers last month, it was a disappointing display by an overmatched team.

But Sunday?

Bad with those trailing “d’s” you text your friends to stress frustration while throwing your hands up as if to say “but that’s just the way things are.”

Like the way things are for the Panthers right now. Bad. Two inexcusable home losses to bad NFC South opponents erase any hope that this team has a chance to have a surprise season. Carolina isn’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs at 5-5, but with two games remaining against the Saints and one at the suddenly good Falcons, it simply isn’t happening.

Carolina has lost two straight, and you’re likely not in a great mood waking up to more Panthers misery in your inbox, so I’ll keep today’s newsletter quick and dirty. Here is a collection of ugly stats and honest quotes that sum up the Panthers’ loss to the Falcons on Sunday:

“Just a comedy of terrible football.” — Greg Olsen

“At the end of the day, they just whupped our ass.” — Bruce Irvin

Carolina attempted five fourth-down conversions, the first time they’ve tried that many times since 2001.

“Bad day at the office. This just goes to show, it’s the NFL.” — Gerald McCoy

Sunday was the 12th time in Panthers history they’ve had a quarterback throw four interceptions.

“You don’t want to get shut out. You really don’t, especially at home.” — Ron Rivera on kicking a field goal while down 26-0

“I have a lot of opinions. I don’t always want to share them with you.” — Greg Olsen

“Poor decision making. Again, (Allen) has to be able to protect the football and make better decisions to make better throws.” — Ron Rivera

The Falcons had two interceptions in weeks 1-10; they had four Sunday.

“We didn’t make plays and get off the field on third down. Of course, that’s a recipe for disaster. That’s pretty much it.” — James Bradberry

