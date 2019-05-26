Charlotte Checkers clinch spot in AHL Calder Cup finals with win in 2nd OT

Morgan Geekie’s goal early in the second overtime period carried the Charlotte Checkers to a 4-3 victory Sunday night over the reigning champion Toronto Marlies before a season-best crowd of 8,393 at Bojangles’ Coliseum.

The victory, in the sixth game of the best-of-7 series, sends the Checkers into the American Hockey League’s Calder Cup finals.

It is the first time the Checkers have reached the AHL finals. The series, against either Chicago or San Diego, will begin Saturday at 6 p.m. in Charlotte.

Geekie scored at the 1:52 mark of the second overtime, taking a pass from Steven Lorentz and pushing the puck under the left pad of Marlies’ goalkeeper Kasimir Kaskisuo.

The Marlies pressed the action from the outset of the game, but Charlotte jumped to the early lead.

Toronto outshot the Checkers 8-3 over the first 12 minutes of the opening period, but Charlotte took control in the closing minutes. The Checkers cashed in with 8.5 seconds left in the first period on Patrick Brown’s first goal.

Martin Necas skated behind the Toronto goal and passed the puck to Brown, who flicked it past Kaskisuo.

Charlotte’s second goal came on its fourth short-handed tally in three games. With Toronto on the power play, the Checkers’ Clark Bishop stole the puck at center ice, outraced two Marlies defenders, and slapped the puck past Kaskisuo.

That happened at the 5:15 mark of the second period, and the Checkers seemed to be cruising toward a series-clinching victory.

But Charlotte was called for back-to-back minor penalties, and during one play near the Checkers’ goal, a Charlotte player was whistled for covering the puck with his glove. That resulted in a penalty shot, and Toronto’s Dmytro Timoshov flicked the puck past Charlotte’s Alex Nedeljkovic, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The Marlies added two more goals in the second period, by defensemen Andreas Borgman and Calle Rosen, for a 3-2 lead.

Charlotte tied the score at the 18:04 mark of the second period when Brown got his second goal, on a wrist shot over Kaskisuo’s left shoulder.

The Marlies dominated play through the second and third periods, outshooting Charlotte 28-11 in those 40 minutes.

The Checkers appeared to regain control in the first overtime and nearly scored several times. One of the best chances came with about a minute left in the period and each team with one player in the penalty box. Charlotte’s Haydn Fleury skated in on Kaskisuo, but his wrist shot bounced off the Toronto goalkeeper’s stick.

3 who mattered

Morgan Geekie, Charlotte: He scored what was arguably the biggest goal in franchise history, ending the game in the second overtime and sending the Checkers to the Calder Cup finals.

Patrick Brown, Charlotte: Brown scored two goals, giving him four for the playoffs.

Calle Rosen, Toronto: A defenseman, Rosen scored on a second-period slap shot and played solid defense throughout the night.

Worth mentioning

▪ Sunday’s crowd set a record for the Checkers at the coliseum. But the record for the franchise, now in its ninth season, was 13,219, set April 11, 2015. The Checkers played at what is now the Spectrum Center until October 2015, when they moved back to the coliseum.

▪ Sunday’s game was the first home playoff overtime contest for the Checkers since last May’s AHL-record, five-overtime loss to Lehigh Valley. That game ended after 1:30 a.m.

▪ The officiating crew was not popular with the crowd. The Checkers were called for nine penalties, to Toronto’s four.

▪ Sunday night’s big crowd gives the Checkers an average home playoff attendance of 6,791 – sixth of 16 teams in AHL playoff attendance. West finalist San Diego is first (8,035), followed by now-eliminated Cleveland (8,000). The Chicago, the other West finalist, is second from the bottom (3,827).

▪ AHL history was made Saturday night in San Diego, where Chicago Wolves’ goalie Max Lagace got credit for his team’s fourth goal in a 5-2 victory. It’s the first time in the league’s 82 seasons that a goalkeeper scored in a playoff game.

What’s next?

The Checkers will host Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals against the Chicago Wolves or San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bojangles’ Coliseum. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. Charlotte would host Games 6 and 7, if necessary, on June 13 and 14.