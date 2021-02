Hockey - INACTIVE Brind’Amour on Canes’ penalty kill, which ranks second in NHL February 01, 2021 11:50 AM

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour saysunder COVID protocols, special teams are deciding many games, and the Canes have had great success on the kill the last few games. Brind'Amour spoke to the media via Zoom after the game, Jan. 31, 2021.