Hockey - INACTIVE Who is Jani Hakanpaa, traded to the Canes for Haydn Fleury? April 13, 2021 09:57 AM

The Carolina Hurricanes, leading NHL’s Central Division, sent defenseman Haydn Fleury to the Anaheim Ducks for Jani Hakanpaa plus a draft pick on April 12, 2021, just before the trade deadline.