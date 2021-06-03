Canes’ Alex Nedeljkovic named a Calder finalist. But he’ll back up Petr Mrazek in Game 3.

Just before the Carolina Hurricanes took the ice for the morning skate Thursday ahead of Game 3 at the Tampa Bay Lightning, goalie Alex Nedeljkovic was named as one of three finalists for the Calder Trophy that goes to the NHL’s rookie of the year.

Then Petr Mrazek skated to the crease Nedeljkovic had previously occupied as the starter throughout the entire postseason to date.

“Petr has obviously been ready for a while,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “We’ll give him a shot tonight. Ned’s been great. That’s not really the issue. He’s played a lot of games and we’re going to need everyone as fresh as possible to get a victory. Change it up a little bit.”

“Change it up” was the primary reason for the goalie swap, with the Hurricanes facing a 2-0 deficit in the series after losing both games at home.

Brind’Amour said it had more to do with Nedeljkovic needing a mental break; it’s not because of Mrazek’s history in these specific circumstances. Mrazek, in his career, is 3-11-3 against the Lightning and 2-5 on the road in the playoffs in three seasons with the Hurricanes, not counting an 0-2 record in “road” games in the Toronto bubble last summer.

But the Hurricanes have reached what-do-we-have-to-lose status in this series, and with injuries starting to wreak havoc with their forward group, a goalie switch was one of the few levers Brind’Amour has left to pull.

“We’ve got three capable goaltenders and three goalies who we all trust,” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “It doesn’t change our mindset going into game. We’ve all talked about puckhandling Ned brings, so maybe as defensemen we need to get back for Petr a little bit quicker but it doesn’t change the confidence we have going into this game and what we have to do as 18 skaters in front of the net.”

Brind’Amour made one other big change: The Andrei Svechnikov-Sebastian Aho-Teuvo Teravainen “TSA” line was reunited for Game 3.

First Canes Calder finalist since 2011

As for Nedeljkovic, he’s the Hurricanes’ first Calder finalist since Jeff Skinner won the trophy in 2011 and third in franchise history, joining Pierre Turgeon in 1983. Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is expected to win the Calder in a landslide.

“We wouldn’t be where we are right now without him,” Slavin said. “From that standpoint, we’re thrilled for him. He’s earned it. He earned it in the AHL for a while and earned his chance this year with us and took full advantage of it.”

Added Brind’Amour: “There’s a couple other guys I’d like to see recognized for their work this year as well.”

Injured Vincent Trocheck ‘doubtful’ for Game 3

Vincent Trocheck made the trip to Tampa with the team and will attempt to play Thursday night but remains “doubtful,” Brind’Amour said, after his scary leg-to-leg collision with teammate Warren Foegele on Tuesday.

“He’s going to try and we’ll just see,” Brind’Amour said.

Nino Niederreiter remains out, while Morgan Geekie would replace Trocheck if he’s unable to play.

In their absence Thursday morning, the TSA line was back together while Jordan Staal centered Foegele and Martin Necas, Jordan Martinook centered Brock McGinn and Jesper Fast and Steven Lorentz centered Geekie and Cedric Paquette.

Geekie appeared in eight playoff games last summer but this would be his 2021 postseason debut. Max McCormick was also on the ice Thursday morning.

Hurricanes at Lightning

When: 8 p.m., Thursday

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

