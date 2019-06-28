Mike Vellucci, coach of AHL champion Checkers, won’t return for 2019-20 season

Charlotte Checkers celebrate Calder Cup with fans The Charlotte Checkers celebrate their Calder Cup Championship victory with their fans at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Monday, June 10, 2019. The Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves to claim the championship on Saturday, June 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Charlotte Checkers celebrate their Calder Cup Championship victory with their fans at Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte, NC on Monday, June 10, 2019. The Checkers defeated the Chicago Wolves to claim the championship on Saturday, June 10, 2019.

Mike Vellucci won’t be back as coach of the Charlotte Checkers when they defend their American Hockey League Calder Cup championship next season.





The Carolina Hurricanes, parent team of the Checkers, announced Friday that they and Vellucci had agreed mutually agreed to part ways.

In a statement, Vellucci said he has “been presented with an exciting opportunity that makes sense for my future.” There was no immediate word as to the nature of that opportunity.

Vellucci, 52, just completed his fifth season in the Hurricanes’ organization – the last two as head coach of the Checkers and assistant general manager of the Hurricanes. He was hired by the Hurricanes in April 2014 as assistant general manager and director of hockey operations.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vellucci coached Charlotte into the second round of the AHL playoffs in the 2017-18 season.

Mike Vellucci will not return to coach the AHL Calder Cup champions Charlotte Checkers next season. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

In the recently completed season, Vellucci’s team finished with the best overall regular-season record in the league, then defeated Providence, Hershey, defending champion Toronto and finally Chicago to win the Calder Cup.





In a tweet Friday afternoon, Checkers chief operating officer Tera Black thanks Vellucci for his work with the team, adding that he is “a true pro who knows every area of the business, inside and out.”

When @mike_vellucci got here he said he was going to do his best to win Charlotte a championship. Then he did.



Thanks for everything Coach! pic.twitter.com/MPRN9vuFfP — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) June 28, 2019

If Vellucci’s goal is to become a head coach in the NHL, his path in the Hurricanes organization seemingly would be blocked for a while. First-year head coach Rod Brind’Amour guided Carolina to a surprising run in the Stanley Cup playoffs, with the Hurricanes reaching the Eastern Conference finals before falling to Boston.

In other Checkers-related news Friday, the Hurricanes announced that they had signed goalkeeper Alex Nedeljkovic, a restricted free agent, to a two-year contract. The first year of that deal is a two-way contract, meaning, Nedeljkovic can be moved freely between Carolina and Charlotte. The second year is an NHL deal.

Alex Nedeljkovic signs new two-year contract with Carolina.



MORE: https://t.co/YH3VtGFqdC pic.twitter.com/UmytsJLnuC — Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) June 28, 2019

Nedeljkovic helped lead the Checkers to the Calder Cup title, earning AHL Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

Don Waddell, president and general manager of the Hurricanes, said Friday that “we expect him (Nedeljkovic) to contend for a roster spot with the Hurricanes in training camp.”

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle