AHL champion Charlotte Checkers will have a familiar face as their new head coach

Ryan Warsofsky, who directed the American Hockey League’s top penalty-killing unit as Charlotte Checkers’ assistant coach, was named Wednesday as head coach of the defending Calder Cup champions.





The announcement was made by the Carolina Hurricanes, the National Hockey League parent club of the Checkers.

Warsofsky replaces Mike Vellucci, who left the organization last month to become head coach of the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Warsofsky, 31, will be the youngest current head coach in the AHL and the youngest head coach in Checkers history. He’s also the youngest head coach hired in the league in since Providence appointed Bill Armstrong, then 30, in 2000.

Under former head coach Mike Vellucci (right), Ryan Warsofsky led a Charlotte Checkers defense that ranked second in the AHL and turned the team’s penalty-killing unit into the league’s best. Courtesy of Charlotte Checkers

Warsofsky was an assistant with the Checkers for one season and headed a defense that ranked second in the AHL, allowing 2.49 goals per game. He also directed a penalty-killing unit that climbed from 24th the season before he arrived to No. 1 in the AHL in 2018-19.

He was head coach of the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays from 2016 to 2018, compiling an overall record of 88-44-12. He became the second-youngest coach to lead a team to the ECHL finals, in 2017.

Warsofsky played collegiately at Sacred Heart College and Curry College, then played one year of professional hockey (2011-12) in two lower-level U.S. minor leagues before turning to coaching.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.