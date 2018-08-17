N.C. team falls on 1st day of American Legion World Series

Teams from Delaware, Louisiana, Michigan and Nevada scored first-round victories Thursday in the opening day of the American Legion World Series in Shelby.
North Carolina’s entry, Randolph Post 45, fell to Midland (Mich.) Post 165 7-2.
The big winner was Las Vegas Post 40, which blanked Meridian (Idaho) Post 113 by a 10-0 score. Other results were Wilmington (Del.) Post 1 over Dubuque (Iowa) Post 137 by a 3-0 count, and Gonzales (La.) Post 81 edging Braintree (Mass.) Post 86 by a 1-0 score.
The tournament resumes Friday with a pair of games at Keeter Stadium, on the Shelby High campus: Wilmington vs. Gonzales, at 4 p.m.; and Braintree vs. Dubuque, at 7 p.m.
Here is how the first day went:
Wilmington 3, Dubuque 0: Chris Ludman pitched a complete-game (seven-inning) three-hitter, allowing no walks and striking out five. First baseman Eric Ludman went 2-for-3, scoring a run, and designated hitter Jack Dubecq was 2-for-3 with a run and two RBI.
Gonzales 1, Braintree 0: Jack Merrifield drove in the only run and got the victory as starting pitching, going 6.2 innings and allowing four hits. Preston Thrash entered in relief, getting the final out. It was a single by Merrifield early in the game that scored Thrash. Losing pitcher Kyle Gray tossed a five-hitter.
Midland 7, Randolph County 2: Martin Money and Adam Randall each had two hits for the victors, and Brandon Smith drove in two runs. Trevor Marsh had a hit and run for Randolph County.
Las Vegas 10, Meridian 0: This game was halted after five innings by the 10-run rule. Chalson Miklich went 3-for-3, scoring three runs and driving in three. Winning pitcher Jimmy Gamboa fired a two-hitter, striking out nine.
