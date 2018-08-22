RBI single in extra inning lifts Delaware team to American Legion World Series title

Austin Colmery singled home Michael Cautillo with the game's only run, lifting Wilmington (Del.) Post 1 to a 1-0 extra-inning victory Tuesday night over Las Vegas Post 40 in the American Legion World Series title game.
The decisive run capped a pitching duel between Wilmington's Chris Ludman, who fired a complete-game four-hit shutout; and Las Vegas starter Josh Sharman, who allowed four hits through seven innings.
The winning run came off Las Vegas reliever Aaron Roberts. Cautillo walked to open the bottom of the eighth, moved to second on a bunt, and then scored on Colmery's single. Cautillo beat the throw to home plate, setting off a big celebration.
Wilmington Post 1 was the first Delaware team to qualify for the American Legion World Series in 42 years and the first Delaware team to win it.
Colmery and Nate Thomas each had two hits for Wilmington, while Zach Caerniawski had two hits for Las Vegas.
