Canes’ Sebastian Aho selected for NHL All-Star Weekend

In what has already been a record-setting season for Sebastian Aho, the Carolina Hurricanes forward has been selected for the NHL All-Star Weekend.
Aho, 21, has been named to the Metropolitan Division team, the NHL announced Wednesday, and the Finnish center will be making his first All-Star appearance. The All-Star Weekend will be held Jan. 25-26 in San Jose, Calif.
The Metro team also includes forwards Sidney Crosby (Pittsburgh), Taylor Hall (New Jersey), Cam Atkinson (Columbus), Mathew Barzal (NY Islanders) and Claude Giroux (Philadelphia), and defensemen John Carson (Washington) and Seth Jones (Columbus). The goalies are Braden Holby (Washington) and Henrik Lundqvist (NY Rangers).
Alex Ovechkin was voted the captain of the Metro team but will not attend the All-Star festivities, it was announced Wednesday. Ovechkin said he preferred to rest for the remainder of the season rather than make the cross-country trip.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Aho began the season with a 12-game point streak that included at least one assist in each game, setting franchise records for the longest season-opening streaks. His 12-game assists record tied him with Wayne Gretzky (1982-83) and Ken Linseman (1985-86) as the only NHL players to have an assist in the first 12 games to begin a season.
After slow offensive starts in his first two NHL seasons, Aho leads the Canes in goals (15), assists (24) and points in the first 38 games this season.
The coach of the Metro team will be determined by the divisional team with the highest points percentage midway through the season. One player spot on each divisional team was to be decided by the NHL All-Star Last Man fan vote.
Comments