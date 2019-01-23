Major League Lacrosse draft coming to an unlikely spot in Charlotte

Major League Lacrosse’s collegiate draft is coming to Charlotte on March 9 and it will be held in what might seem an unlikely location - the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
“We are very excited that MLL has selected the NASCAR Hall of Fame as the location for the draft,” Winston Kelley, the hall of fame’s executive director, said in a statement. “We have hosted many very special and unique events and the MLL draft is certainly a premier event that we’re honored to serve as the host location.”
There are at least a few NASCAR-MLL connections: New York Lizards owner Andrew Murstein is co-owner of Richard Petty Motorsports. And the Charlotte Hounds play in Memorial Stadium, just a few blocks from the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
It will be a big weekend for lacrosse in Charlotte. The draft will be held the same weekend as the Crown Lacrosse Classic at the Sportsplex At Matthews. The round-robin event includes Cornell, Jacksonville, Penn State and Towson.
