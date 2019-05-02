9:30 a.m. Wells Fargo Championship update: Adam Schenk has early lead

Adam Schenk, shown here at the Texas Open recently, has the early lead at the Wells Fargo Championship. AP

9:30 a.m. update

Adam Schenk has taken an early two-shot lead in the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Schenk, starting his round on the back nine, is 3-under par after overcoming bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes, and is 3-under through nine holes. Five birdies, including one on the tricky part-3 17th hole and the 18th, have been the difference for Schenk, who played collegiately at Purdue and missed the cut in Charlotte in 2018.

Several golfers trail Schenk by two strokes, including defending champion Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama and 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed.

Some of the tournament favorites, including Rickie Fowler (12:40 p.m.) and Rory McIlroy (12:50) play Thursday afternoon.

Phil Mickelson, playing with Day, is even par through six holes.