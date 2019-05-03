Is Joel Dahmen ready to contend at Quail Hollow? He thinks he is.

Joel Dahmen was tied with Rory McIlroy for the first-round lead the Wells Fargo Championship. AP

Don’t tell Joel Dahmen he’s not ready to compete with golf’s biggest names this weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Yes, Dahmen is winless on the PGA Tour. And yes, he’s going against such stars as Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Jason Day and Patrick Reed – all of whom are major championship winners.

But, no, Dahmen isn’t intimidated.

“Week in and week out, or over the course of a career, they’re going to be way better than I am,” Dahmen said Thursday after completing a round of five-under 66 that tied him for the first-round lead with McIlroy.

“But golf is awesome because on any given week or day, anybody can beat anybody. I played as well as Rory (Thursday) and I beat everybody else in the field. There’s no reason I can’t do that for three more days.”

Dahmen, 31, took another step in that direction Friday. He’s remained near or at the top of the leaderboard and was tied with Dufner lead through much of the day after making birdies on three consecutive holes on his back nine.

“Those guys expect week in and week out to be on the leaderboard and to be around,” Dahmen said. “Am I that good? No. But when I’m playing my best I can compete with a lot of people. Is my best as good as Rory’s? Absolutely not. Is my best top-10 in the world? No. But is it good enough to compete week in and week out? Absolutely.”

Dahmen will play in the PGA Championship in two weeks, the first time he’s played in a major in his three-year career on tour. He also hopes to qualify for June’s U.S. Open, which will be played at Pebble Beach, which he said is his favorite course.

Dahmen, a native of Washington state who played collegiately at Washington, hasn’t qualified to play in the Masters yet. In fact, he didn’t even watch in April when Tiger Woods won.

Instead, Dahmen was competing in a local tournament called the “HackMasters” in his hometown of Scottsdale, Ariz.

“I was the only idiot in the world who didn’t watch it,” Dahmen said of Woods’ historic victory. “Someone came up on our 16th hole and was like, ‘Tiger is going to win the Masters.’ I’m like, ‘Cool, I can’t believe I just missed all that.’ ”

Dahmen, who recovered from testicular cancer in 2011, has been trending up this season. He finished tied for ninth at the Farmers Insurance Open and tied for 12th at The Players. He’s now poised to contend in Charlotte.

On Friday, when he started his round on the back 9, Dahmen turned in 34. On the front, he kept pace with Dufner (who shot a blistering 63) with birdies on holes two, three and four. He also pared another stroke off par at seven. Even with a bogey at nine, Dahman had his second 66 — along with an ideal spot to launch his weekend.

“I need to do it on the weekend,” he said. “I need to do it on Sunday. I want to be in the hunt with nine to play. That’s the goal. I haven’t really been there yet. I’m good enough to. I should be there. I should have chances by now. I just kind of need to get out of my own way and let it go.”