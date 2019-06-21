Soccer’s Gold Cup returns to Charlotte: What you need to know

U.S., Canada and Mexico win bid to host 2026 World Cup A united bid from the U.S., Canada and Mexico won the right to host the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Wednesday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A united bid from the U.S., Canada and Mexico won the right to host the 2026 World Cup, FIFA announced Wednesday.

Soccer’s Gold Cup returns to Bank of America Stadium on Sunday with two Group A matches. Here’s what you need to know about the games, which feature Cuba vs. Canada at 6 p.m. and Mexico vs. Martinique at 8:30 p.m.:

Back in Charlotte

This is the the third time games in the Gold Cup, which is the championship of FIFA’s CONCACAF (Caribbean ,Central and North America) region, has been played in Charlotte. Mexico has been involved all three times and “El Tri” went on to win the title in 2011 and 2015. Crowds in Charlotte were strong both times, with about 46,000 fans attending in ‘11 and 54,000 in ‘15.

What’s at stake

These are the final group games and Mexico, by virtue of its six points (coming from victories against Cuba and Canada), has already clinched a spot in the knockout round. Canada and Martinique are tied for the second spot with three points, so they both have plenty to play for Sunday.

Raul Jimenez leads Mexico into the Group A finale in the Gold Cup in Charlotte on Sunday. Gregory Bull AP

A different El Tri

Several of Mexico’s more prominent players — including Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, Gio dos Santos, Carlos Vela and Hector Herrera — are missing the tournament for a variety of reasons. New coach Tata Martino, who guided Atlanta United to last season’s Major League Soccer championship, does have plenty of firepower at his disposal. Forward Raul Jimenez is coming off an excellent season for Wolverhampton Wanderers of the English Premier League. Uriel Antuna’s three goals through Friday leads the tournament.

Canada midfielder Alphonso Davies (12) plays for Germany’s Bayern Munich. Ringo H.W. Chiu AP

Canadian star

Canada features one of the more dynamic young players in North America in midfielder Alphonso Davies. All of 18 years old, he recently left MLS’ Vancouver Whitecaps for German giant Bayern Munich and gives the Canadians a dynamic attacking and playmaking option.

Cuba defection

It’s been a difficult Gold Cup for Cuba thus far, with two losses, 10 goals conceded and none scored. As has become commonplace during the Gold Cup, a Cuban player — captain Yasmani Lopez in this case — defected to the U.S. after Cuba’s 7-0 loss against Mexico.

Fan fest

A fan fest is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Sunday on South Mint Street, in between Martin Luther King Boulevard and Third Street. Sponsored by La Raza 106.1 FM, the fest will include food trucks, live music, celebrity DJs and large-screen televisions.