Nketiah’s 2 goals push Arsenal past ACF Fiorentina in ICC soccer match in Charlotte

Big time soccer finds a five-year home in Charlotte Relevent Sports Group announced a five-year deal for Charlotte to host the International Champions Cup and a second event, RSG's House of Soccer festival in uptown. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Relevent Sports Group announced a five-year deal for Charlotte to host the International Champions Cup and a second event, RSG's House of Soccer festival in uptown.

In a sea of red and yellow with a few spots of purple, Arsenal FC swept ACF Fiorentina 3-0 in an International Champions Cup match in Charlotte.

There was a lot of blue, too, as only 34,902 filled the seats and braved 90-degree temperatures at Bank of America Stadium to watch Eddie Nketiah score two goals for Arsenal. At last month’s Gold Cup matches that featured Mexico, 59,283 fans filled the Carolina Panthers stadium. Last year’s ICC match in Charlotte drew 55,247.

While possession was back and forth for the first 15 minutes, Nketiah gave Arsenal a 1-0 lead off a pass from Sead Kolasinac. The Gunners almost scored again on the next play, but the ball went just wide.

Fiorentina had its chances in the final minutes of the first half; at least one missed by a few inches.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

La Viola, as Fiorentina is known, found themselves in hot water early in the second half. After a messy tackle between one Arsenal player, a Fiorentina defender and Italian goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano, Arsenal received and missed its free kick at the top of the box.

Nketiah scored again in the 66th minute as Fiorentina players argued with game officials over a screen by Carl Jenkinson that allowed Henrikh Mkhitaryan to feed Nketiah.

Fiorentina became desperate, eliciting multiple fouls. Coach Vincenzo Montella subbed in five players at once, hoping the game would swing in their favor.

But, Arsenal came close to extending its lead as Gabriel Martinelli megged a Fiorentina defender and slipped the ball past Terraciano, but the shot went wide. Moments later, Joe Willock knocked in a pass from Alexandre Lacazette to cap the scoring.

Three who mattered

Eddie Nketiah: The 20-year-old English striker currently plays on five teams — Arsenal, England’s national U-21 team, Arsenal U-23, Arsenal U-21 and England’s U-20. Nketiah scored the deciding goal against Bayern Munich last Wednesday in a 2-1 victory.

Mesut Ozil: Around the 75th minute, restless Arsenal fans started chanting, “We want Ozil,” and head coach Unai Emery answered, sending the now-blonde midfielder to warm up. Ozil entered the game in the 79th minute, bringing fans to their feet.

Pietro Terracciano: Fiorentina brought in the goalkeeper in the second half. In the 56th minute, the 29-year-old went to join a tackle, drawing a yellow card, giving Arsenal a free kick outside the penalty area and almost injuring his elbow in the process. Arsenal’s shot sailed high above the net.

Observations

▪ Although it was the underdog heading into the match, Fiorentina gave Arsenal a run for its money. La Viola kept the Gunners on their toes early, limiting them to only four shots in the first half, only one on goal.

▪ Fiorentina relied heavily on its ability to win duels. La Viola kept the ball in the air more than Arsenal, hitting open play crosses as often as they could.

▪ Due to Saturday’s high temperatures, three water breaks were called — two in the second half.

Worth mentioning

▪ Arsenal has won 13 championships in English soccer, 13 FA Cup championships and finished fifth in last season’s Premier League. The Gunners made an appearance in the Europa League final, only to lose to Chelsea.

▪ ACF Fiorentina was a late replacement for AC Roma in the ICC. La Viola finished 16th in Italy’s Series A standings, and was almost relegated to Series B. Fiorentina beat Guadalajara 1-0 on Tuesday.

▪ If you missed the ICC game this weekend, you’ll have another chance to see them again. Relevent Sports Group announced a five-year deal for Charlotte to host the International Champions Cup on July 9.

▪ Arsenal (2-0) heads to Landover, Md., to face Spain’s Real Madrid on Tuesday. Fiorentina (1-1) will face Portugal’s Benfica in Harrison N.J., on Wednesday.