New Charlotte FC president is a pro at marketing and beer

Charlotte FC is getting a new team president. Nick Kelly will fill that role, transitioning from his position as the sports marketing chief of Anheuser-Busch InBev to Charlotte’s Major League Soccer expansion team, according to a source familiar with the team’s hiring decisions.

Per Sports Business Journal, which first reported the hire, Kelly will report to Tepper Sports & Entertainment president Tom Glick, who has overseen the club’s development since the team was announced last December.

Kelly has worked on sports marketing for the multinational beverage and brewing company since 2014. He previously worked in Charlotte as a communications manager for NASCAR, according to his LinkedIn profile.

