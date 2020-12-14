Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Other Sports

New Charlotte FC president is a pro at marketing and beer

Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC Charlotte Football Club

Charlotte FC is getting a new team president. Nick Kelly will fill that role, transitioning from his position as the sports marketing chief of Anheuser-Busch InBev to Charlotte’s Major League Soccer expansion team, according to a source familiar with the team’s hiring decisions.

Per Sports Business Journal, which first reported the hire, Kelly will report to Tepper Sports & Entertainment president Tom Glick, who has overseen the club’s development since the team was announced last December.

Kelly has worked on sports marketing for the multinational beverage and brewing company since 2014. He previously worked in Charlotte as a communications manager for NASCAR, according to his LinkedIn profile.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Profile Image of Alexandra Andrejev
Alexandra Andrejev
NASCAR and Charlotte FC beat reporter Alex Andrejev joined The Observer in January 2020 following an internship at The Washington Post. She played Division I volleyball at Columbia University before earning her master’s degree at the University of Southern California. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Sports

Algerian tennis player gets lifetime ban for match-fixing

December 14, 2020 11:58 AM

Sports

Tumbakovic fired by Serbia after missing out on Euro 2020

December 14, 2020 11:51 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service