‘You’ve played too long to go out like that’: Panthers’ Olsen tries one last comeback

Panthers Greg Olsen is now elder statesman of team Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is now the elder statesman of the team at 34 years old. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is now the elder statesman of the team at 34 years old.

Retirement?

Of course Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen thought about it. He had to, really, after seeing both his 2017 and 2018 seasons end on injured reserve due to a broken bone in his problematic right foot.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW