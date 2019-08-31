Sam Howell had the best QB debut at Bank of America Stadium since Jake Delhomme

South Carolina’s DJ Wonnum tackles North Carolina running back Michael Carter on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. dmclemore@thestate.com

Sam Howell’s first game as a college quarterback was the stuff of storybooks, as he led late touchdown drives of 95 and 98 yards and North Carolina upset South Carolina, 24-20, in Charlotte.

Howell’s two touchdown passes and 245 passing yards also meant that old/new Tar Heels coach Mack Brown got a win in the first game he had coached at UNC since the 1997 season. Brown choked up after the game on the sideline, describing the victory on ESPN.

For the Gamecocks, who led 20-9 at the start of the fourth quarter, it was a bitter defeat for a team that already faces one of the nation’s toughest schedules in 2019.

Howell grew into one of the nation’s best quarterback prospects at Monroe’s Sun Valley High, which sits only 20 miles from Bank of America Stadium. He quickly won the starting job at UNC, and when he trotted onto the field for its initial series Saturday, he became the first true freshman quarterback to start the season opener — ever — for the Tar Heels.

For the first quarter, Howell was handcuffed by a coaching staff that seemed intent on making him into a game manager who wouldn’t be allowed to make a big mistake. For the next two quarters, Howell threw the ball a little more and UNC kept moving the ball, but all of that netted only three field goals.

The game plan was still too conservative, and Howell wasn’t particularly sharp when he did throw. He never turned the ball over, but he took a couple of sacks that were unnecessary and had one costly underthrow on a pass that could have gone for a TD.

When the fourth quarter began, things were going pretty much to form. The Gamecocks had been favored by 11 points, and they had an 11-point lead. The Tar Heels went 2-9 in 2018, and a loss in the 2019 season opener seemed imminent. A true freshman quarterback can’t really be expected to win his first game, right?

But then Howell flipped the script, ultimately making the best quarterbacking debut at Bank of America Stadium since Jake Delhomme led Carolina back from a 17-point deficit in Delhomme’s first game as a Panther in 2003.

Delhomme’s performance became legendary. If Howell’s career turns out well, people will remember it the same way.

To start the comeback, Howell — who had been dealing with some cramping during the game, according to the TV broadcast — got some help from another local product. Dyami Brown, a wide receiver from West Mecklenburg, made a one-handed, juggling catch in the end zone on the second play of the fourth quarter.

That play finally ended the Tar Heels’ touchdown drought and brought the Tar Heels within 20-15. Brown went for the two-point conversion, and Howell ran a nice option and kept the ball to score on the conversion to make it 20-17.

That ended a 98-yard drive. But surely Howell couldn’t do that twice in a row, right?

Gamecocks coach Will Muschamp certainly thought not — instead of going for it on fourth-and-1 at his own 49 on USC’s next possession, he punted to the Tar Heels.

Howell and UNC took over at their own 5 this time — and the Tar Heels promptly went 95 yards. Howell threw 31- and 23-yard darts to Dazz Newsome, then floated a 17-yard touchdown pass to Beau Corrales.

That second TD pass put UNC up, 24-20, with 8:26 left still left plenty of time for quarterback Jake Bentley and South Carolina. But the Gamecocks couldn’t score again — even after starting one drive at the UNC 37 — as Howell the freshman ended up outplaying Bentley the senior. Howell got a big assist from defensive back Myles Wolfolk, who intercepted Bentley twice in the fourth quarter. (Bentley turned the ball over on each of USC’s last three series).

Howell got the win, Mack was back, and for one afternoon, everything was right with the Tar Heels football program.

Even a horrible late miscommunication — when the Tar Heels took a knee on fourth down at their own 48, allowing Bentley a free shot at a Hail Mary with 11 seconds to go — didn’t end up hurting the Tar Heels because Bentley got sacked and fumbled the ball away on the game’s final play.

Some UNC fans will end up berating their decision not to buy tickets for this one.

On an afternoon hot enough to melt a helmet, lots of folks found better things to do than attend the Belk College Kickoff on Labor Day weekend. Bank of America’s upper deck was mostly empty. The attendance of 52,183 was almost exactly in line with where it was the last time UNC and USC met in this neutral-site game, in 2015. In that game, South Carolina’s 17-13 win drew 51,664.

This was the fourth edition of the kickoff game in Charlotte and three of the games have drawn in the low 50,000s. The one exception: The 2018 meeting between West Virginia and Tennessee, which drew 66,793.

Those who were there, though, saw a performance by the local quarterback that was unforgettable.