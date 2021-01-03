Panthers lose big to Saints in season finale: 4 things I hated, 1 thing I loved

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s pass is tipped by the Saints defense in the first quarter of the final NFL regular-season game on Sunday, January 3, 2020, in Charlotte. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Carolina Panthers finished their regular season Sunday. In one respect, that’s amazing — on Sept. 1st, who would have thought the NFL would get every one of its 256 regular-season games played without adding even one extra week to the schedule?

In many other respects, though, Sunday’s result was distressingly familiar. The Panthers finished 5-11, which was exactly their record in 2019, too, and in this game they really got whipped.

Here are four things I hated — and one I loved — about the Carolina Panthers’ 33-7 loss to New Orleans:

1. The lack of fans.

Due to the recent COVID surge, the Panthers reduced their already limited capacity from approximately 5,800 fans to 1,500 for this game. The piped-in crowd noise disguises it a little bit, and I know everyone is doing their best, but 1,500 in Bank of America Stadium looks downright depressing.

Let’s just hope we’ve got enough normalcy in September 2021 that — and I can’t believe I’m saying this — traffic is a big problem on Panthers’ gamedays in Charlotte again.

2. Bridgewater’s two end-zone INTs.

Teddy Bridgewater’s inconsistent season hit another low point Sunday with two end-zone interceptions. In the second quarter, Bridgewater stared down DJ Moore on a slant headed toward the end zone and threw the ball directly to Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Jenkins already had had a great chance at one pick he didn’t get, but he didn’t drop this one. He also ran the ball back 48 yards, setting up what would be the Saints’ go-ahead TD. In the third quarter, Bridgewater made a decision that was even worse, throwing at tight end Ian Thomas — and underthrowing him — despite two defenders in the area. That one got picked off, too, and it also got Bridgewater benched (who was also favoring his right leg after a hit earlier in the game) in favor of P.J. Walker (who then threw three picks of his own in one half).

3. Defensive near-misses.

Carolina’s defense wasn’t horrible all the time, and of course was helped by the fact that the Saints didn’t have Alvin Kamara or any of their other regular running backs available due to COVID. But to have any chance, the Panthers were going to need turnovers in this one. And they didn’t get any.

Efe Obada had a fine early sack of Drew Brees and caused a fumble, but the ball squirted out of bounds. Linebacker Jermaine Carter had a good shot at an interception in coverage, but let the ball bounce off his hand.

Panthers defensive end Efe Obada sacks Saints quarterback Drew Brees in the first quarter Sunday. Obada caused a fumble on the play, but New Orleans retained possession when the ball squirted out of bounds. David T. Foster, III

4. Tight end production.

This has been a struggle for the Panthers all year and continued to be. The team simply doesn’t get big catches from its tight ends. Some of that is on offensive coordinator Joe Brady, and some is on Thomas and company. Thomas has a hard time catching the ball cleanly, and New Orleans successfully challenged a ball he was originally ruled to have caught at the Saints 10.

The one thing I liked

The Panthers didn’t win again, like they did a week ago.

They still blew their chance at the No. 3 overall selection by picking up that ill-timed win against Washington, but at least they didn’t knock themselves out of the top 10 in draft order by winning again Sunday.

This one worked out the way it was supposed to for both teams, as New Orleans (12-4) gave itself the best chance at a favorable postseason schedule and Carolina (5-11) gave itself the best chance at a favorable draft pick.