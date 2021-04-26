7 former Panther greats reveal what Carolina should do with the No. 8 NFL draft pick

Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater participates in the school’s Pro Day football workout on March 9, 2021. AP

When you ask Carolina Panther fans or media soothsayers what the team should do with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the answers are all over the place.

Instead, for some clarity, I asked a group of the people who really should know: Seven former Panther greats. And surprisingly, given the many variables in this draft, they more or less agreed on what the team should do Thursday in the first round.

If this storyline sounds vaguely familiar to you, it’s because I asked the same thing in 2020. And you know what the majority of former Panther players said to do that year?

Pick Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown at No. 7, which is exactly what the Panthers did.

Given that initial prognosticating success, I decided to give the legends a chance to go 2-for-2 this year and tell us what coach Matt Rhule and new general manager Scott Fitterer would — and should — do.

My seven-person panel — interviewed individually, either by phone or text message, without telling them what the other former players said — included three members of the team’s Hall of Honor. That trio was quarterback Jake Delhomme (who will return to calling the majority of Panther games on radio in 2021), tight end Wesley Walls and offensive tackle Jordan Gross.

The other four members of the ex-Panthers panel: Former linebacker Jon Beason, offensive guard Kevin Donnalley, defensive end Al Wallace and safety Kurt Coleman. All four either played extensively in a Super Bowl for the Panthers or else made multiple Pro Bowls while employed by Carolina.

Their overall consensus (and it really wasn’t close):

Pick a left tackle.

In particular, the majority of the panel voted for picking Oregon’s Penei Sewell or, if he isn’t available, choosing Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater.

As Delhomme put it: “The Panthers have to find Jordan Gross 2.0.”

Each former player issued some caveats about the upcoming selection, and not all thought the Panthers would actually choose an offensive tackle even though they need one. As Beason, a former three-time Pro Bowl middle linebacker for the Panthers, said: “Rhule likes sexy. Sewell is a great pick because of the value, and you’re protecting Darnold, but that’s not sexy.”

But in general, the ex-Panthers agreed that new Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold “isn’t going to have a chance to be any good if he’s getting hit on every single play,” as Coleman said.

Here’s what each panelist thought about the No. 1 pick, with their comments lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

Jake Delhomme: Find next Jordan Gross

Delhomme says: “I would love to see an offensive tackle. You want someone you can plant at left tackle for the next 11, 12 years and not have to worry about it anymore. Sewell would be so good — but he can’t get past Cincinnati at No. 5. There’s just no way. They’ve got to protect their franchise QB (Joe Burrow). So Slater may well end up being the guy here.

“If both Sewell and Slater are gone? I’d say cornerback in that case — Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn. You may even be able to trade back a couple of spots and still get your guy.

“I truly believe we’re going to take O-line, though. And if for some strange reason Sewell is there? Wow. I’m already getting excited about this roster — I think the Panthers are going to surprise some people. But if you can stop that turnstile at left tackle, that would be tremendous. We throw the ball pretty well, but we’ve got to be able to run it. A first-round pick at left tackle would sure help that.”

Wesley Walls: What if Pitts falls?

Walls says: “If (Florida tight end Kyle) Pitts is there at 8, I don’t see how they would not take him. If he’s gone, then I would pick the offensive lineman that may have slipped (Slater or Sewell), or trade down and grab an offensive lineman, taking a chance that the one that you like is still there.”

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (84) will likely have already been picked by the time the Panthers’ No. 8 overall draft choice comes up. If he isn’t though, former Carolina star tight end Wesley Walls believes the team should take him. John Raoux AP

Kurt Coleman: ‘You have to protect your QB’

Coleman says: “I think the trade for Sam Darnold was great, because it takes the pressure off finding the right QB right now. It gives the Panthers the freedom to address the areas you need, which to me are the offensive line and the fact they also need to add another big pass rusher.

“The NFL is all about protecting the quarterback on offense and affecting the quarterback on defense. At left tackle last year, Russell Okung was not the player that he was, and he got hurt.

“So you have to protect your quarterback — that’s No. 1. I played with Jason Peters, and when you’ve got an athletic, future hall of fame left tackle like that, it just does so much for you. Although Brian Burns could really use another pass rusher on the other side so he doesn’t get double-teamed so often, there doesn’t seem to be a defensive end worth the No. 8 pick, at least according to most evaluations.

“So if either Sewell or Slater are there at No. 8, you take him. Honestly, that’s a no-brainer.”

Kevin Donnalley: No question about it

Donnalley says: “Sewell or Slater! Have to go OT this year and put the ‘Who’s the left tackle going to be?’ question to rest. Panthers picked Gross at #8 (in 2003) and we didn’t worry who the LT was for 10 years.”

Jon Beason: A high-profile WR

Beason says: “Rhule likes sexy. Sewell is a great pick because of the value and you’re protecting Darnold, but that’s not sexy. … He’ll go (former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen) Waddle to pair with Robby Anderson and DJ Moore. We’ll pray it works out. ... Or maybe the trade back with New England and get next year’s first-round pick and another pick. Then you live with the right move and hope Slater’s there.”

Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater participates in the school’s Pro Day football workout on March 9, 2021. Charles Rex Arbogast AP

Jordan Gross: Gotta be an OT

Gross says: “OT all the way. Sewell or Slater. I don’t care who. I’d take either.”

Al Wallace: Stop the revolving door

Wallace says: “I really think it has to be a left tackle, and I think it’s going to be Slater. I think Cincinnati will take Sewell, so that’s what it comes down to. I will say, though, that if (Ohio State quarterback) Justin Fields is there, it would be really hard to pass up a prospect like that.

“As for Sewell vs. Slater, I think Sewell is a little better. He moves men around, which is different from a lot of O-linemen. Slater may be more athletic and technically sound, though. Either one would be good.

“If quarterback is the most important position on the field, left tackle is probably No. 2, assuming you have a right-handed QB, and then defensive line is No.3. Football games are won or lost at the line of scrimmage. It’s been a revolving door at left tackle for the Panthers basically since the days of Jordan Gross. You’ve got to solve that.”