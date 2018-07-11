Thoughts on 3 new Charlotte Hornets, Grayson Allen and a movie I wasn’t sure I’d like

Why do teams covet Carmelo Anthony? Former Charlotte Hornet Dwight Howard had detractors in Charlotte, and many other places, and Anthony is Howard with a headband.
Anthony, 34, wants the ball, needs the ball, and while he goes one-on-world, you have time to run to the kitchen, grab a beer and still see him miss. He’s a free agent, and somebody will pay him big money. But if Anthony is a key player, you don’t win. …
▪ One of the qualities that distinguished Tony Parker, who will be in the Naismith Hall of Fame after he walks away from basketball, if he walks away from basketball, was his speed. At 36, Parker no longer flies.
But, man, does he know the game. He should. The present version of the Charlotte Hornets, formerly the Charlotte Bobcats, played their first game in the 2004-05 season. Parker played his first game in 2001-02. He’s older than the team.
I really look forward to watching the man. If you appreciate basketball, you appreciate Tony Parker. …
▪ Stumbled onto a movie called “American Animals” that I knew almost nothing about. The risk of paying to see such a movie is that you’ll walk out early. The reward is that you’ll see something you really like. I really like “American Animals.” …
▪ Grayson Allen, formerly of Duke, has had a good summer NBA Summer League for the Utah Jazz. He’s passing, he’s scoring, he’s soaring for dunks, he’s playing defense, and he’s 1-0 in scuffles. Allen has a new approach to scuffles in the NBA. He faces the guy. In this case, the guy is fellow rookie Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks. …
▪ ESPN ranks NFL teams in terms of their arsenals – that is, quarterbacks, schemes and offensive lines are not considered. The New York Jets are last, the Kansas City Chiefs are first and the Carolina Panthers are 17th. …
▪ Charlotte Hornets rookies Miles Bridges and Devonte Graham were impressive at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. I wasn’t thrilled with the Bridges pick. But he’s lost weight since the end of his career at Michigan State, and in the desert he hit some 3s and moved well.
Graham, the second round pick out of Kansas, didn’t dazzle. Not once did he do anything that made you say, “You see that?” But he was steady, he was calm, and he played as if serving as point guard, at any level, is natural.
Tom Sorensen is a retired Charlotte Observer columnist. Sign up for his newsletter, and follow him on Twitter: @tomsorensen
Comments