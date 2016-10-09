Hurricane Matthew kills 9 in NC, leaves historic flooding in its wake

Kayaking inside a building in Fayetteville during Hurricane Matthew

Dogs rescued from flood waters in Pinetops

McCrory: 'This storm is not over for North Carolina'

Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

Hurricane Matthew hits same fishing village devastated by Hurricane Hugo 27 years ago

Damage in town of Edisto Beach, S.C.

Hurricane Matthew causes flooding on I-40 in Benson, N.C.

0:53