Hurricane Matthew kills 9 in NC, leaves historic flooding in its wake

Mark Bergstresser is considered a hero to his neighbors in the Mayfair neighborhood off of Hwy 211 in Lumberton, N.C. as he uses his fishing boat to help ferry stranded neighbors to friends and relatives on the highway after floodwaters closed the road. The biggest problem he had was gas for the boat but neighbors found supplies to help him keep the “ferry” running.
Chuck Liddy
The Tar River flows over Highway 58 near Highway 64 in Nashville, NC on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 following heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew.
Chris Seward
A portion of Atlantic Avenue in Raleigh is one of many streets in and around Wake County blocked by flood waters from Hurricane Matthew .
Travis Long
Swift water rescue teams from the Holly Springs Fire Dept. and Apex Fire Dept. fight fast flood waters from Hurricane Matthew to rescue two trapped in car on Holly Springs Road south of Raleigh.
Thomas Babb
A Fayetteville police team was live on Facebook as it rescued a woman and child from a car trapped on flooded Robeson Street in Fayetteville, NC after heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew hit Cumberland County.
Fayetteville Police Dept.
The Tar River has jumped its banks and is overflowing Highway 58 in Nashville, North Carolina on Sunday morning Oct. 9, 2016.
Chris Seward
Vehicles navigate around water rushing over South Saunders St. at the I-40/440 Beltline interchange in Raleigh as Hurricane Matthew brought heavy rains and flooding across the state on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016.
Chris Seward
Duke Energy is preparing to send out 500 trucks at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre in Raleigh to restore power to customers in North Carolina. Duke reported 310,000 customers without power as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Jill Knight
Freda Pittman holds Mark Bergstresser's hand and says, "God bless you" as Bergstresser ferries her from her flooded neighborhood to waiting friends on Hwy 211 in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, October 9, 2016. Pittman sits in the boat with her cousin Jonathan Bullock.
Chuck Liddy
A downed tree blocks traffic on Lassiter Mill Road after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
James Meacher, left, and a volunteer help Freda Pittman from Mark Bergstresser's boat after he transported her from the Mayfair neighborhood in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, October 9, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
South Edgecombe Fire and Rescue workers rescue a dog that was trapped in a home flooded by rising water from Town Creek in Pinetops NC on Oct. 9, 2016. The state is dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which came through the state yesterday.
Chris Seward
A runner and his dog pass a fallen tree on Wade Avenue near Dixie Trail on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Adam Jennings
Abandoned cars sit in flood waters on Atlantic Avenue near Crabtree Creek after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
Anthony Writebol, left, and his cousin, Melissa Hill paddle past a stranded semi-tractor trailer on Hwy 211 in Lumberton, Sunday, October 9, 2016. They were heading to meet friends who were going to let them stay after the Mayfair subdivision was flooded overnight by heavy rains associated with Hurricane Matthew.
Chuck Liddy
Abandoned vehicles sit in flood Waters on Atlantic Avenue near Hodges Street after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday October 9, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
Crabtree Creek starts to subside after topping a bridge on Atlantic Avenue after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
Megan Evers calls a friend to see if they can deliver gas to a rally point on Hwy 211 in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, October 9, 2016. Her boyfriend, Mark Bergstresser was using his fishing boat to help ferry stranded neighbors from his neighborhood to friends and relatives on the highway after floodwaters closed the road. At last is James Meacher and at front is his brother Max Bergstresser who were both helping with the job.
Chuck Liddy
Jeremy Spearman checks on flood damage to his Parkside Five Points Townhomes apartment after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
Princeville resident Lucille Johnson, center, gets help from friend David Joyner, left, and Edgecombe County Sheriff Sgt. Tony Harper as she leaves her home in Princeville on Oct. 9, 2016. The town is evacuating in anticipation of rising floodwaters from the Tar River. She was taken to Tarboro High School on the other side of the Tar River.
Chris Seward
Carole Thompson and Rich Walter leave their flood damaged apartment at Parkside Five Points Townhomes with their dog Darcy and some belongings after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
Motorists drive through the floodwaters washing over highway 301 in Rocky Mount NC, seen from the highway 64 overpass, on Oct. 9, 2016. The state is dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which came through the state yesterday.
Chris Seward
Jeremy Spearman checks on flood damage to his Parkside Five Points Townhomes apartment after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
A grocery store on generator power drew so many customers that many waited in line for an hour to gain entry to the store in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, October 9, 2016.
Chuck Liddy
Mike DeGrechie, left, and Keith Robinson assess damage outside their homes on Mulberry Street after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Goldsboro.
Travis Long
Time Warner workers peer into a washed out section of Wayne Memorial Drive after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday October 9, 2016 in Goldsboro.
Travis Long
People stop to look and take photos of the floodwaters washing over highway 58 in Nashville NC, seen from the highway 64 overpass, on Oct. 9, 2016. The state is dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which came through the state yesterday.
Chris Seward
One of several downed trees blocks traffic on Mulberry Street after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Goldsboro.
Travis Long
Michael Yousif checks out one of several downed trees blocking traffic on Mulberry Street after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday October 9, 2016 in Goldsboro.
Travis Long
Carole Thompson and Rich Walter leave their flood damaged apartment at Parkside Five Points Townhomes with their dog Darcy and some belongings after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, August 3, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
Motorists drive through the floodwaters washing over highway 301 in Rocky Mount NC, seen from the highway 64 overpass, on Oct. 9, 2016. The state is dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which came through the state yesterday.
Chris Seward
Jason. Mitchell, 16, and Timothy Parker, 17, walk down Ridgewood Drive after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday October 9, 2016 in Goldsboro.
Travis Long
The chapel of Paye Funeral Home on Murchison Road in Fayetteville is seen after at least five feet of water from Hurricane Matthew upturned pews, an upright piano and an organ.
Martha Quillin
Onlookers watch as water rages over the Lassiter Mill dam on Crabtree Creek after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
Motorists drive around downed tress and floodwaters on highway 43 in Edgecombe County outside of Pinetops NC on Oct. 9, 2016. The state is dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which came through the state yesterday.
Chris Seward
Dyrck Fanning and his wife, Michele await with the cat Boots as Max Bergstresser holds their belongings at the entrance to the Mayfair subdivision in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, October 9, 2016. Bergstresser's brother Mark was ferrying people and their belonging to Hwy 211 where they were picked up by friends or relatives. At right is Samuel Woods who was helping with the project. Michele Fanning said, "Mark is a hero."
Chuck Liddy
South Edgecombe Fire and Rescue workers rescue a dog that was trapped in a home flooded by rising water from Town Creek in Pinetops NC on Oct. 9, 2016. The state is dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which came through the state yesterday.
Chris Seward
Anthony Writebol, left, and his cousin, Melissa Hill paddle on Hwy 211 in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, October 9, 2016. They were heading to meet friends who were going to let them stay after their neighborhood, Mayfair, was flooded overnight by heavy rains associated with Hurricane Matthew.
Chuck Liddy
South Edgecombe Fire and Rescue workers rescue several dogs that were trapped in homes flooded by rising water from Town Creek in Pinetops NC on Oct. 9, 2016. The state is dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which came through the state yesterday.
Chris Seward
Dan Hartzog looks at a downed tree that blocked Lassiter Mill Road after his nearby home took on water after Hurricane Matthew caused downed trees and flooding Sunday, October 9, 2016 in Raleigh.
Travis Long
Princeville resident Lucille Johnson, left center, gets help from Edgecombe County Sheriff Sgt. Tony Harper, left, and friend David Joyner, right as she leaves her home in Princeville on Oct. 9, 2016. The town is evacuating in anticipation of rising floodwaters from the Tar River. She was taken to Tarboro High School on the other side of the Tar River.
Chris Seward
Traffic is at a standstill on I-95 south in Lumberton, N.C., Sunday, October 9, 2016 due to high water across the road near the South Carolina border.
Chuck Liddy
South Edgecombe Fire and Rescue workers rescue several dogs that were trapped in homes flooded by rising water from Town Creek in Pinetops NC on Oct. 9, 2016. The state is dealing with the effects of Hurricane Matthew, which came through the state yesterday.
Chris Seward
Several dogs rescued from flood waters in Pinetops, NC are brought to dry land after being rescued Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. Hurricane Matthew dumped several inches of rain in the area flooding many homes and stranding several dogs.
Chris Seward
Mark Huneycutt of Fayetteville posted this video to YouTube from a kayaking journey inside and outside of buildings in flooded downtown Fayetteville, N.C. during Hurricane Matthew.
Mark Huneycutt
The Little River swelled to flood several eastern Wake County areas in the wake of Hurricane Matthew on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Aaron Moody
