This is NC’s favorite Hallmark movie, according to Google

North Carolina likes its romance with a side of ice, it would appear.

The Tar Heel state’s favorite Hallmark movie is “Love on Ice” according to a recent study by Internet Service Partners using the Internet Movie Database’s “Hallmark Movies 2017” report and Google search results by state.

North Carolina shares that favorite with Tennessee and Pennsylvania.

“Love on Ice” is slated for rebroadcast on Feb. 18.

The most popular movie overall was “Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts” which was the favorite in 14 states. Nine states favored “The Christmas Cottage.”

Other popular movies included: “The Art of Us,” “Falling for Vermont,” “The Birthday Wish,” “A Royal Winter,” “Royal New Year’s Eve,” and “My Favorite Wedding.”

The Hallmark Channel – home to hundreds of feel-good romance and holiday movies – is one of the only cable channels that saw an uptick in views over the past few years. With 85 million reported viewers in November and December of 2016, Hallmark often tied for viewership with ESPN and Fox News.

Internet Service Partners is one of the largest resellers for internet service provider CenturyLink.