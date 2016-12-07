Check out the art you’ll be seeing (big) around town

You’re about to see faces and figures, landscapes and abstracts, fish and birds, and all of it billboard-sized, the work of 20 regional artists chosen for ArtPop.
That program, in its third year in Charlotte and its fourth of life, plasters art where everyone can see it: From the road. They start going up Jan. 9. Founder Wendy Hickey partners here with the Arts & Science Council and Adams Outdoor Advertising. A jury of area arts and design folk chose 15; a public vote picked the other five. And they’re not all painters: Other mediums show up as well, from collage to ironwork to pottery.
Click through the slideshow above to see all the work.
The artists, where they live and and what they work in:
Micah Cash, Concord (oil on canvas)
Justin Christenbery, Cornelius (acrylic painting on canvas)
Mark Doepker, Huntersville (Prismacolor (colored pencil))
Itala Flores, Mooresboro (drywall pottery)
Joanna Henry, Fort Mill (collage)
Gerry King, Rock Hill (photography)
Aaron Moore, Charlotte (collage)
Quoctrung Nguyen, Charlotte (ink and acrylic on paper)
Scott Partridge, Charlotte (digital art)
Diane Pike, Denver (oil on canvas)
Theron Ross, Charlotte (forged iron)
Caroline Rust, Rock Hill (oil on canvas)
Ju-Ian Shen, Charlotte (ceramic art)
Nicholas Sorlien, Statesville (cast concrete)
Bryan Wilson, Charlotte (oil painting)
And the artists selected by public vote:
Renee Calder, Huntersville (ceramic/metal)
Joshua Cross, Concord (mixed media painting)
Kimberly Hanson, Charlotte (mixed media – acrylic, collage)
Kathie Roig, Charlotte (fiber/handweaving)
Annemarie Weekley, Charlotte (wood relief print with gold leaf)
Comments