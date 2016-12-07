Check out the art you’ll be seeing (big) around town

2:22 See how a $1 million donation transformed The Nutcracker Pause

0:50 LeUyen Pham reads to kids

1:03 Home opener for the Honeybees

1:31 Belmont Abbey's Simon Donoghue

1:49 The 'outside' Elizabeth Bradford brought in

1:40 The un-exercised brain

2:32 Sometimes, it's the energy more than the art

0:57 The painter explains the painting

1:32 Artist creates mosaic at Renaissance community

1:51 Charlotte Ballet rehearses Minus 16