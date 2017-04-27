She tried for years to hide her voice. Then she made a career out of it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:57 Lisa Biggs demonstrates voice versatility in Shakespeare sonnet exercise Pause 0:38 "Effervesce" interactive sculpture honors shooting victims 0:54 Redevelopment continues at former Pepsi-Cola plant 1:45 EpiCentre hotel tower 1:55 Queens graduate Cheryl Gregory 0:31 Top ACC, in-state players heading to NFL draft 2:01 The Gold District 3:33 New boundary plan for CMS 0:45 On Style: Sarah Morgan 1:33 Panthers GM Dave Gettleman on drafting a running back early Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Voiceover artist Lisa Biggs in action at Concentrix Studio. She has done voices for an array of characters including a guest spot on the Simpsons. Her newest work is voicing several bunnies for a new Nickelodeon animated series. Diedra Laird The Charlotte Observer