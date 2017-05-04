Art goes ‘Inside|Out’ in CLT

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:12 Orchestra in Schools program ends after 14 years Pause 1:57 Lisa Biggs demonstrates voice versatility in Shakespeare sonnet exercise 0:34 Grading the Panthers' selection of Christian McCaffrey in the NFL Draft 0:52 Where to see art while out for a walk 1:10 The significance of number 8 to punter Andy Lee 1:59 Protesters demonstrate outside Duke Energy Center 4:34 Billy Graham Through the Decades 0:31 Duke Energy protestors gather outside Duke Energy Center 3:37 Steven Furtick, Elevation Church rock Outcry 2017 concert 0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Beginning in May, Charlotte-Mecklenburg residents will be able to do just that! Two local institutions – the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture – are joining forces to bring Inside|Out to Charlotte. Artwork was installed along Stewart Creek Greenway on Friday. Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer