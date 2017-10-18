What’s up this week in Charlotte’s visual arts?

What to do
On Tuesday, visit CPCC Ross Gallery during its fourth annual Holiday Art Market fundraiser. Visitors can browse a selection of works by CPCC alumni, students and faculty artists with a price cap of $250.Proceeds support CPCC’s Art Gallery educational programming and the college’s Visual Arts Club. This is a wonderful opportunity to collect affordable, original art by local artists. The market is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday through Dec. 5, with an evening reception from 5-7 p.m. Nov. 2.
Where to go
Head to uptown Charlotte on Thursday to enjoy multiple art institutions for free from 6-9 p.m. Participating galleries and museums include McColl Center for Art & Innovation, Projective Eye Gallery at UNC Charlotte Uptown, Sozo Gallery, Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture and others. We highly recommend a stop at New Gallery of Modern Art, which will be hosting an exhibition with work by Marcus Kenney and Phyllis Galembo. Kenney’s assemblage sculptures are “fanciful works of Southern Gothic, folk art” (think updated, jazzy Rauschenberg) and Galembo’s photographs are portraits of subjects in ritualistic costume. A sampling of her Mexico series is presented in conjunction with the ongoing “In Focus/Enfoque: Contemporary Photography in Mexico” series.
What to see
The long-anticipated reopening of Elder Gallery of Contemporary Art is finally upon us. Under new ownership (Sonya Pfeiffer) and leadership (Cassandra Richardson, formerly of CPCC Galleries), the renovated gallery will open to the public next Saturday. Their first exhibition, “Come Curious,” will include work by contemporary glass artists Jon Kuhn, David Patchen and Marlene Rose, as well as two-dimensional paintings by Charles Williams, Grant Drumheller, Stephanie Neely and Javier Barbosa.
Each week, Grace Cote and Lia Newman offer Observer readers a to-do list on immersing yourself in visual arts around town. Newman is director/curator of the Van Every/Smith Galleries at Davidson College; Cote is senior coordinator at Jerald Melberg Gallery and they collaborate on the blog HappeningsCLT (happeningsCLT.com).
