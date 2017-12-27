Why collect art? These 2 shows at the Gantt get at the point

Collector Darryl Atwell, before a Harold Mendez painting titled: “Panic dwindled into jitters into detached fascination. It was just a show. The longer I watched the less I felt. Events coupled, cavorted, and vanished, emotion hanging in mid air before my lemur eyes like a thin shred of homeless ectoplasm. It was cool. It was like drowning in syrup. (After Sally Mann).” TYRUS ORTEGA GAINES Courtesy of Darryl Atwell