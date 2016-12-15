6 Charlotte concerts to check out this week

Dr. Howlermano’s Marvelous Tin Type Revival
Friday 9 p.m. Petra’s, 1919 Commonwealth Ave. $10. www.petraspianobar.com.
Jeff Howlett – a Charlotte-based documentary filmmaker (“A Band Called Death”) turned tin type photographer – hosts this foray into the vaudevillian era of sepia-hued revelry. It not only includes photo sessions, but burlesque dancers with names like Salvador Dolly, a sideshow, and music from horn trio the Fat Face Band, Asheville accordion and banjo-fueled throwback Resonant Rogues and fellow mountain dweller Andrew Fletcher.
Jeanne Jolly & the Mistletoes
Friday 8 p.m. Evening Muse, 3227 N. Davidson St. $10-$12. www.eveningmuse.com.
Backed by a four-piece band, the Raleigh-based singer-songwriter (who has worked with electro-R&B duo the Foreign Exchange, but takes a folksier, country and AM pop approach with her solo work) delivers Christmas classics and originals as she returns to the NoDa live-music hub.
6 String Drag/Leadville Social Club
Friday 10 p.m. Double Door Inn, 1218 Charlottetown Ave. $10. www.doubledoorinn.com.
Triangle-area songwriter Kenny Roby regrouped with the acclaimed ’90s roots outfit 6 String Drag after a 16-year hiatus in time to return to the Double Door one last time. The reinvigorated band, which released a new album in 2015, joins Charlotte’s Leadville, an Americana workhorse that’s grown from a loose collective to local institution and bar room staple.
Acoustic Syndicate
Saturday 9 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $15-$20. www.visulite.com.
The Western Carolina new grass innovators stepped back into the spotlight after an eight-year break devoted to family, farming and the environment with 2013’s “Rooftop Garden” And with its 25th anniversary looming in 2017, the band makes its annual pilgrimage to the Visulite for the winter show it established almost two decades ago.
Serfs
Saturday 10 p.m. Snug Harbor, 1228 Gordon St. $5. www.snugrock.com.
After six years and the 2016 release of its impressive full-length “Day Hang,” the Charlotte shoegaze quartet (think Beach Fossils meets My Bloody Valentine) calls it quits with this final show. While other members move away and focus on school, frontman Phil Pucci will devote more time to his other band Melt, which he describes as poppier and less dark than the dreamily gloomy Serfs.
Grand Shell Game
Thursday 7:45 p.m. Visulite Theatre, 1615 Elizabeth Ave. $12-$15. www.visulite.com.
Eric-Scott Guthrie, co-founder of the New Familiars, has moved on from Charlotte with this new sextet of Carrboro-based multi-instrumentalists/vocalists, and its scope is grand. It poses big questions and tackles big ideas with introspective wisdom, unfurling harmonies and arrangements that help create at once classic and refreshingly new songs. With Holy Ghost Tent Revival.
