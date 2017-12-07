The Eagles will return to Charlotte in 2018, with Glenn Frey’s son

The Eagles have extended their first major tour without founding member Glenn Frey – titled “An Evening with the Eagles” – to include three shows in the Carolinas in April 2018.
Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill and Frey’s son Deacon will perform songs from the rock band’s seven albums at Spectrum Center in Charlotte on April 11; at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C., on April 16; and at PNC Arena in Raleigh on April 17.
The Eagles last performed in Charlotte on Nov. 17, 2013, when they rolled through 27 songs while sharing stories about the tracks live and via voiceovers. At one point in that show, Glenn Frey singled out producer Bill Szymczyk in the crowd; Szymczyk – who produced the Eagles and introduced them to Walsh – keeps an apartment in Charlotte and resides permanently in Little Switzerland, a village in North Carolina about two hours away.
Frey died in January 2016 at age 67 due to complications from rheumatoid arthritis and other ailments, while recovering from gastrointestinal tract surgery.
Filling Frey’s spot in the band is Gill, 60, a bona fide star in his own right who has won 21 Grammy Awards (more than any other male country artist) over the course of a nearly 40-year career.
In a review of the Eagles’ October show at the Grand Ole Opry House, Rolling Stone quoted Gill as joking: “Pretty good new band I play with.” He then added: “It’s very strange for me to hear anybody’s voice but Glenn’s sing these songs.” Rolling Stone said Gill dedicated his touching performance of the band’s 1977 Number One “New Kid in Town” to the younger Frey, who also just joined the band this year.
Tickets for the newly announced concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, through www.LiveNation.com, the venue box offices, www.Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
