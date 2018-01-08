Concert news: Rod Stewart is coming to town this summer – with Cyndi Lauper

The Spectrum Center’s first concert announcement of the year is doozy: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Rod Stewart will perform at Charlotte’s uptown arena on Saturday, July 28, as part of a 22-date North American summer tour that will feature Cyndi Lauper as his opening act.
This is essentially an encore of a similar show the iconic artists teamed up for last summer, when they did 18 performances (over 38 days) that garnered an avalanche of positive reviews.
It’s largely a nostalgia act. Stewart last recorded a new album in 2015 (“Another Country”), but he’s best known for megahits that were on the radio half a lifetime ago: “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?,” to name the biggest. Lauper, meanwhile, scored a modest hit with 2016’s “Detour” album, but she’s generally stayed relevant with ’80s staples like “Time After Time” and “True Colors.”
Never miss a local story.
Stewart has been through Charlotte at least eight times before, but it’s been awhile – he last performed here at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre (now PNC Music Pavilion) in 2004. Lauper was here in 2014, when she opened the arena for another living legend: Cher.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Saturday at www.spectrumcentercharlotte.com and www.livenation.com, via the Live Nation app, at the Spectrum Center Box Office and all Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 800-745-3000. For pre-sale details and other tour information: fanclub.rodstewart.com, www.livenation.com or www.cyndilauper.com.
The addition of Stewart and Lauper further strengthens a powerhouse concert lineup for Spectrum Center in 2018, which will also see the arena host shows by Lana Del Rey (Jan. 30), Andrea Bocelli (Feb. 9), Kid Rock (Feb. 10), the Eagles (April 11), Sam Smith (July 6), Alan Jackson (Sept. 15) and Maroon 5 (Oct. 4).
Janes: 704-358-5897;
Twitter: @theodenjanes
Comments