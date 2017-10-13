After prison workers killed, state employees’ union slams legislature for inaction

The deaths of two prison employees during an attempted escape should shine light on poor working conditions and benefits at prisons all around North Carolina, the group representing state workers said Friday.
Justin Smith, a correctional officer, and Veronica Darden, a manager of Correction Enterprises, died Thursday at Pasquotank Correctional Institute in Elizabeth City after officials said inmates set fires and attacked at least one employee with a hammer.
They weren’t the first correctional employees killed on the job this year; Meggan Callahan was allegedly murdered by an inmate in April at a different prison, this one in Bertie County.
Ardis Watkins, the head lobbyist for the State Employees Association of North Carolina, said she and other SEANC officials asked the N.C. General Assembly to act after Callahan’s death to improve working conditions in prisons, mostly by offering better salary and benefits so that hard-to-fill guard jobs wouldn’t remain empty.
But in the months since then, there has been no action, she said.
“You’re hearing about things like one officer who has 120 inmates he’s accountable for,” Watkins said. “We said this so much after Sgt. Callahan was murdered. This is going to keep happening.”
She said that in addition to some jobs remaining empty, other prison employees often skip work because they know their bosses can’t fire them, for fear of creating even more vacant positions that will be difficult to fill and stretching the remaining guards even thinner.
“They can’t address absenteeism because they can’t fire anyone since it’s so hard to hire new people,” Watkins said. “And that’s not something I hear only at some prisons. That’s all over the state.”
It’s unclear at the moment how well-staffed the Pasquotank prison was when the guards were killed.
Watkins said it’s not just the staffing levels, either, but also the level of training those working have received. She said the state needs to spend more money if it truly wants prisons to be safe for those watching over the prisoners.
“In addition to the funding issues, there is not proper training,” she said. “It is going to take a big infusion of money from the General Assembly, along with the (Cooper) administration, to get this training done.”
Finally, Watkins said, correctional officers need to be classified as law enforcement officers. That would give them better benefits and make the jobs easier to fill, she said. She also said that after Callahan was killed, Republican Senate leader Phil Berger referred to her on the Senate floor – mistakenly – as a law enforcement officer.
“In the eyes of the General Assembly and the general public, they are law enforcement officers,” Watkins said. “But they do not get the same benefits since they are not.”
House Speaker Tim Moore released a statement Friday saying that the state “grieves the terrible loss” of Smith and Darden.
“These brave individuals gave their lives to protect the public’s safety in North Carolina. We will honor their sacrifice on behalf of the citizens they served and offer heartfelt condolences to their friends and families,” Moore said.
Smith had worked for the state since 2012 and after a raise last month was making a $38,306 annual salary. Before then, he was making $36,138.
Darden, who was a manager and had worked for the state since 2006, was making $40,375 a year after receiving the same $1,000 raise in August that most state employees received.
In a written statement, SEANC President Stanley Drewery said: “Every day thousands of brave men and women go to work in our prisons to protect us all from dangerous criminals. They don’t deal with suspects. They deal with convicted criminals so the rest of us don’t have to. It’s past time for the state to give these heroes the resources, training and manpower to ensure that they return home safely.”
Gov. Roy Cooper called the deaths a “tragic loss” and ordered flags flown at half-staff through Monday. “Those who work in our prisons do a difficult and demanding job that is critical to our safety,” Cooper said in a statement Thursday.
Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran
