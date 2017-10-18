SC travelers: You won’t need a passport to fly in the US next year after all

More Videos 1:27 NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test Pause 1:15 Look at the overwhelmingly positive responses to #metoo, a hashtag for survivors of sexual abuse 6:25 911 call: "I think I killed my ..." 2:43 Artist previews art installation at Novel Stonewall Station 0:42 ​'We have a mass casualty incident.' First responders on deaths of 2 NC prison workers. 3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 1:25 'Kneel-In' outside Bank of America Stadium 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 0:32 Carolina Panthers Russell Shepard wants to help open up the run game 0:26 Carolina Panthers rookie Curtis Samuel wants to make most of his opportunities at WR Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Congress passed the Real ID law, but what does this mean for South Carolina? You can't get a Real ID in S.C. until 2018, but this is what you need to know when they are made available. You can't get a Real ID in S.C. until 2018, but this is what you need to know when they are made available. Delayna Earley Staff video

You can't get a Real ID in S.C. until 2018, but this is what you need to know when they are made available. Delayna Earley Staff video