Beer-themed hotel idea is doing viral as donations pour in

This is one way to get a head in business: Start a crowd-funding campaign for a beer-themed hotel.
A Scottish brewer, BrewDog, is planning the hotel, called The DogHouse, in Columbus, Ohio. To get it going, they started an Indiegogo campaign aiming to raise $75,000 within 30 days. Within 24 hours, they hit 70 percent of the goal. As of Friday afternoon (of course), they had hit 79 percent, with $58,884 raised.
Now, it isn’t the first beverage-themed hotel. There’s a bourbon-themed Marriott in east Louisville that boosts a well-stocked bar in the lobby, a bourbon color theme (lots of reds and browns), liberal use of used barrels by all the elevators and lots of race horse pictures in the rooms. I stayed there on a research trip last fall. And while it was fun, the bourbon bar was out of the first three things I ordered. (On the upside, when I threw myself on the mercy of my bourbon-tender, she introduced me to Blade and Bow. So that was worth the stop.)
The beer hotel plans to have IPA taps in every room, a craft-beer spa with beer-based treatments, in-shower refrigerators stocked with beer, meals that use beer as ingredients and – kind of ew – a hot tub filled with IPA in the luxury suite. It also will have a sour-beer brewing facility on site. The planned opening date is September 2018.
You can follow the progress on the Brewdog website.
