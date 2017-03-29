A big-deal bread gathering is headed to Charlotte

When bread-and-pizza guru Peter Reinhart come to Charlotte a dozen years ago to be chef-on-assignment at Johnson & Wales University, he brought more than a crust of attention along with him. In May, he’s bringing even more, with the school’s first international bread symposium: “On the Rise: The Future of Bread.”
Held May 22-23, the speaker list is a baking-world A-team: Chad Robertson of San Francisco’s Tartine Bakery; Francisco Migoya of The Cooking Lab, the research laboratory in Bellevue, Wash., founded by Nathan Myhrvold, and the co-author of “Modernist Bread,”; Glenn Roberts, founder of Anson Mills in Charleston and a leader in the world of heirloom grains (he’s the reason Carolina Gold rice is on four-star menus all over the country); Tom Gumpel, head of bread innovation for Panera; and bread historian William Rubel, the author of “The Magic of Fire.”
The list of lectures cover subjects like wild microorganisms, home milling, bread communities and bread tastings.
If you’re seriously interested in bread, the tickets aren’t a lot of bread: $130 for two days. If you’re coming from out of town, you can get a special rate at the DoubleTree, right next to the campus, by calling 704-347-0070 and using the code ISB (International Symposium on Bread).
Find tickets and more information at jwubreadsymposium.eventbrite.com.
