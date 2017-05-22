Local restaurant wins at Memphis in May’s big barbecue contest

Mac’s Speed Shop has been grabbing a lot of trophies: After winning at the Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival in Charlotte, the restaurant’s team went to the legendary Memphis in May barbecue championship and came back with another win.
This weekend was the 40th year of the Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, a highly coveted contest in the barbecue world. This year’s championship drew 236 teams.
Mac’s won second place in the Whole Hog category. Since the grand prize usually comes from teams that do well in shoulder and whole hog, those categories are usually loaded with competition.
The first place winner in Whole Hog was Yazoo Delta Q, led by world-renowned barbecuer Melissa Cookston, sometimes called “The Winningest Woman in Barbecue.” The Grand Champion winner for a record-setting fifth time was Big Bob Gibson’s team from Alabama.
Mac’s also placed second in the whole hog competition at the Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival in Charlotte.
After opening its original restaurant in an old transmission shop on South Boulevard, Mac’s now has locations in Steele Creek, Lake Norman and Matthews, as well as Fayetteville, Greensboro and Greenville, S.C.
Kathleen Purvis: 704-358-5236, @kathleenpurvis
