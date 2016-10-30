Charlotte events focus on immune deficiency, free medicine, fundraising, elder care

Immune deficiency
The Immune Deficiency Foundation’s Walk for Primary Immunodeficiency in Charlotte will be Nov. 5 at Symphony Park at SouthPark. The walk begins at 10 a.m.; activities run 8:30 a.m.-noon. Organizers are Lauren Dunlap and Dr. Maeve O’Connor of Allergy Asthma & Immunology Relief of Charlotte. For more information: www.walkforPI.org/charlotte.
Pharmacy assistance
N.C. MedAssist, a nonprofit free pharmacy for low-income, uninsured North Carolinians, will host a Pancakes & Beer 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Nov. 5, starting at Sycamore Brewery, 2161 Hawkins St. Participants will be served pancakes and bacon by Sauceman’s at the end of the race.
The agency serves more than 14,000 patients and will dispense more than $39 million in prescription medicines this fiscal year. To register: www.RunNCMedAssist.com.
Fight the Flame
The fourth annual Fight the Flame 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Nov. 6 at McAlpine Creek Park, 8711 Monroe Road.
The event was established by Landon Stillitano to raise awareness about and money for reflex sympathetic dystrophy, a degenerative neurological pain disorder that affects his mother, Beth Stillitano. In three years, they raised $60,000 for the Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Syndrome Association. This year, they have created a college scholarship for a Charlotte high school senior. Details: www.FightTheFlame.org.
Elder care
Joan Edwards, a North Carolina author, will sign copies of her book, “Joan’s Elder Care Guide: Empowering You and Your Elder to Survive,” at 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Park Road Books, 4139 Park Road. She’ll bring “Thinking of You” cards to be signed for residents in the Alzheimer’s and dementia unit at Elmcroft of Little Avenue in Charlotte.
