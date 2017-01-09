HopeWay accepting clients for behavioral health care

HopeWay, a residential and day treatment center for adults with behavioral health problems, has started serving clients at its 12-acre Charlotte campus at 1717 Sharon Road West.
The 36-bed center admitted its first patient in November after receiving a state license.
It can also accept 50 clients for partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient treatment.
The admission process starts with a call to 888-859-2106, followed by screening on the phone or in person. Once paperwork is completed, clients are scheduled for an in-person consultation with HopeWay’s psychiatry team.
The center accepts insurance from all major carriers. Clients are also encouraged to apply for financial aid.
Donations to support HopeWay may be made online at www.hopewayfoundation.org.
Karen Garloch: 704-358-5078, @kgarloch
