The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded $560,000 to North Carolina to address the emerging threat of Zika virus infections and birth defects cause by the mosquito-borne virus. Health officials say the money will help them more quickly identify cases of microcephaly, the serious birth defect caused by Zika infections. It will also be used to help affected infants and families get referrals to appropriate health and social services and to monitor those children’s health and developmental outcomes over time.