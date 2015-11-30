Empty Stocking Fund

November 30, 2015 5:34 PM

Donors to the 2016 Empty Stocking Fund campaign

Donated year-to-date $297,611

John & Verlinda Griffin $50.00

Donald Shore $200.00

Kenneth Glover $100.00

Doug & Jane Gwilt $25.00

Kimm Jolly $100.00

Elinor Butt $100.00

anonymous $100.00

Jacqueline Carty $100.00

John & Ann Chalk $50.00

Karen Garloch $100.00

Sharon Grantham $100.00

In memory of Mary & Louise by Don & Vicki $100.00

In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Robert H. Moeller, Sr $319.00

In memory of Janine by John & Cathy Kelker $250.00

Betty Thomas $25.00

In memory of Dorothy Roerden by Ken Roerden $200.00

John Lard $50.00

In honor of The American Flag by The Milgroms $260.00

In honor of David’s Duck & Wendy’s Pig by Cheryl & Brooks Greene $200.00

From Granna $200.00

Jane M Jackson $100.00

In memory of Andrew Lane $25.00

In memory of Dave & Maxine Henderson $100.00

In memory of Louis R Rose, Jr & in honor of his family by Ellen & Steve Byrum $100.00

Crown Communications $50.00

In honor of Mr. & Mrs. Don Logue by Charles Logue $100.00

In memory of Karen Frank by The Bernstein Family $25.00

anonymous $1,000.00

In honor of Betsy Santospago $500.00

In memory of Becky Drake by The Beach Girls Brenda, Lynn & Sheila $100.00

In memory of Harry & Mary Kelly by Marion Kelly Bruner $50.00

In memory of Sara Lockhart Carr & Sara Maffitt Lockhart by Thomas Ashe Lockhart $100.00

Gayle Hackney $100.00

Sherry Hall $35.00

In memoary of my parents John & Diane Fox by Linda M Fox $50.00

Lynda Martin $50.00

In memory of Jack H Sink by Cathy & Rob Neill $50.00

The Mayo Family $100.00

In memory of Harold F Warren & Darden Selby by Shelby Warren $100.00

In memory of Evin Ashley Balatsias by Sandy $25.00

In honor of Larry Farber & Sherri McGirt by Joe & Carole McGirt $225.00

Sylvia Schultz $30.00

Estella Hill $50.00

Phifer Helms $25.00

Elizabeth & Mike Peeler $100.00

In memory of my mother: Emily Griqus, my aunt: Naomi Pollari by Pam Carico $100.00

In honor of Julia, James, Woodard, William & Bobby by Mamie $50.00

In memory of Mickie by Ken & Bonnie Dowd $50.00

In memory of Elizabeth Henderson by Freebish & Cosgrove $20.00

Norman Steinberger $150.00

In honor of Theodore & Brian Desautels $50.00

In memory of Xan Law $100.00

Laura Tucker $150.00

Merrill Truman $100.00

In memory of Bart Hodges $50.00

Elizabeth Gaither $1,000.00

In honor of Bill Maer by Lissa & David Tipple $40.00

Thanks to great friends in Christ Michael, Charlie & Jim by Ed King $200.00

In memory of mom & dad by Debbie Connotillo $50.00

Kevin & Cathy Stitt $50.00

In honor of all our children by Ann & John Foust $100.00

In honor of Kinzley Mock by Debbie Bunting $25.00

Richard & Mary White $200.00

Hank Kempton $25.00

In memory of Thomas B. Hendricks $210.00

Marj & Bob Benson $100.00

Joey, Johnny & Mark Benson $100.00

In memory of Mary Howell, from Jane, Ed & Beth $100.00

Larry & Jenny Dagenhart $100.00

In honor & memory of mother & father, Issac & Lillie Ray by my Lord & Savior Jesus Christ $50.00

anonymous $30.00

In memory of John & Althea Smith & Leroy Wilt Sr $50.00

Beverly & Roy Michaux $50.00

In memory of our precious friend Glenda Anthony & In honor of her precious, caregiving husband, Flay Anthony, from Tom & Brenda Falls & Family $200.00

In honor of Family by Ann Weil $250.00

Martha White by Eleanor & Al Lindemann $100.00

Sally James $50.00

Virgil & Beverly Renelt $150.00

Pamela Hatley $50.00

In memory of Peanut Stout Best rescue ever! By Chip & Jane Stout $200.00

anonymous $25.00

Maureen & Fred Phillips $25.00

Leonard Jarvis $100.00

Nancy Broome $100.00

In honor of Our children & grandchildren by Jim & Marilyn Charles $50.00

anonymous $100.00

anonymous $250.00

In honor of our children & grandchildren by Mary Martin $75.00

In memory of my wife Gertrude by John Mars $100.00

In honor of Dr Rogers & Sue Smith from Bill & Pat Bryant $100.00

In memory of Rodger Morrow by Irene Morrow $25.00

In memory of Donna Fralick by Ron $50.00

Paulene W. Gibson $100.00

In memory of Jenny Kokenes $100.00

In memory of Evelyn Dixon by Wayne Harden $25.00

In memory of Frank Brooks Harrell by David Pierce $119.71

Sally Geib $100.00

In memory of Don Hamrick & Peter Zwadyk by Vince Julie & Walsh Zwadyk $250.00

In memory of Welden Shrum, anne Eldridge, Aileen O’Brien, Bill Anderson and Doug Shivar, by Don & Norma Cates $100.00

Geraldine Baker $25.00

In honor of my friend Bryan by Beth $50.00

In memory of our mother "Granma Shirley" $100.00

anonymous $100.00

Cynthia Willis $20.00

In memory of Dr Clifton "Kip" Payne by Melissa Brown $50.00

Mike & Yvonne Taylor $25.00

Robert McClary Jr $150.00

In memory of Sid & Eleanor Butz $100.00

In memory of Bill & Juanita by Ben $50.00

In honor of our grandchildren: Foster, Drake, Sadler, Jordan and Hudson Marshall $100.00

In memory of Ethie P. Watermann by A.M. Mason $100.00

In honor of Maj. Art Ward & Harry Ward $100.00

anonymous $10,000.00

In memory of Eva Davis & Ruthe Metzger $500.00

In honor of my daughter Mackenzie Beatty by Kathryn Beatty-Todd $300.00

John Hall $50.00

In honor of The Mark Dents, The Glenn Petrie Family and Corrine Hendrix, and in memory of Tom Hendrix and Viola Moore, by Linda & Tom Beatty $500.00

In honor of my grandchildren by Janice Block $50.00

Michael Queen $100.00

In honor of the birth of Connor A. Lee by Arvo B. Ederma $100.00

In honor of Brooks $150.00

Van Cleeff Family $501.00

Timothy Schriffen $20.00

From Marley & Aidan $300.00

In memory of John Arwood by Mrs. Lee H Arwood $100.00

In memory of Avis L Merck & Pauline Lucas by Betty Kilday $50.00

In memory of Clyde L Sawyer by Glenn T. Sawyer $125.00

anonymous $50.00

In memory of Shirley Thayer by Carol Koerfer $25.00

anonymous $100.00

Providence Day School Visual Arts Department $60.00

Providence Day School Visual Arts Department $20.00

Providence Day School Va Dept $20.00

In memory of Betty Morrison & Betty Perdue our mothers, by Ed & Brenda Perdue $100.00

In honor of our children by Susan Haffner $200.00

In honor of Jane McLean & Linda Jennings $250.00

In honor of my granddaughters, Birdie & Sellars $100.00

John Dunning $100.00

Elizabeth Hardin $100.00

In honor of Perry Ridge $500.00

Peter Brennan $100.00

Karen Bearss $100.00

In memory of Martha Rankin Schweppe, from The Miller Family $200.00

Susan Scripture $100.00

Tracy Jenkins $150.00

Flowers James $100.00

David Marvin $100.00

John Robinson $100.00

Michael Wiese $100.00

Susan Hill $100.00

In loving memory of Dr Sidney D Petersen, Jr, Mr Kenneth Feyler & Brandon Feyler $50.00

In honor of Mrs. Doris C Petersen & Mrs. Joan Feyler $50.00

Ida Robinson $500.00

By Traditions at Park Road Shopping Center $250.00

Glenn McConnell $50.00

anonymous $200.00

Ivy Kite $75.00

In loving memory of Matt’s mom & dad Mary & Bill Crumedy. You will always be remembered. $100.00

Debra Kemmy $100.00

Kenneth O’Dea $100.00

Robert & Sarah Salton $200.00

Jean Kochick $75.00

Tom Finnie Christmas $15.00

Bessie Tate $300.00

Harry & Donna Johnson $500.00

Scott Cross $50.00

In loving memory of B. Marshall Beaty III by Mom & Dad & Morgan $100.00

In memory of Larry Pannell $50.00

In loving memory of Patricia Hillen $100.00

by Hidell Brooks Gallery $300.00

In memory of Ethel & Harry Maynard $100.00

Charles Forbes $250.00

In memory of Myra Harris- Kath, Kate & Marg $25.00

In honor of Laura Gilchrist, Betsy Gefaell, Carter McBain &Sara Harris $100.00

Susan Knowles $100.00

In memory of my brother, Darden Selby $100.00

Daniel Nunn $100.00

anonymous $150.00

David Thompson $250.00

anonymous $50.00

William & Cora Brenner $20.00

Laura York $400.00

Jon Pershke $50.00

Lisa Bullard $125.00

Ron & Sue Shuster $250.00

Kristin Hillman $25.00

Alain Gauthier $50.00

Steven Nesbit $100.00

In honor of our family and friends $500.00

Debra Wright $200.00

Sybil Brumley $40.00

John & Barbara Carroll $50.00

In honor of Clarke Hobson on his birlthday $75.00

In loving memory of Kathy Cook $200.00

George Sherouse $50.00

Brooke Cronwell $200.00

Naia Ward $100.00

Elizabeth Portland $200.00

Fay Stewart $100.00

Lawrence Scott $100.00

The Muldoon Family $100.00

Jason Francois $150.00

Charlotte Miller $100.00

Terry & Paul Shipley $100.00

Julia Slaydon $100.00

To those less fortunate than I have been.. May God bless you and yours $25.00

In memory of Mary Ferguson & Marion Hayes from Curtis Reid $50.00

In memory of Luke Howard $75.00

In honor of Hollis Luke Brakefield $100.00

anonymous $25.00

In honor of my cousin Sally Buben & in memory of my parents, Archie & Mary Ruth Newton $50.00

Timothy Davis $100.00

Margaret McBryde $100.00

Tammie Fiorella $100.00

Clifford Milner $500.00

In honor of Charlotte Latin Middle School Faculty $100.00

Jeff Gaines $50.00

Gwen F Havelka $25.00

In memory of Cathy Keane $100.00

Eric Deitchman $50.00

Betsy Jasinski $100.00

Janet Parker $100.00

Meredith Garlington $100.00

Jim, Donna & Lindsay $300.00

In memory of Jim Kiser by Nancy Kiser $100.00

Elizabeth Boles $50.00

Jaclyn Winquist $100.00

Diane Bomba $30.00

Alden Milam $50.00

In honor of Maxine Taylor $50.00

In memory of Becky Covington $50.00

Kristy Mccarter $100.00

Jeff & Ashli Stokes $250.00

Molly Turner $50.00

Terry Castongia $25.00

Greg Marshall $200.00

Donna Fabian $10.00

In honor of our Employers: Dr Jim Herron & Dr Evan Smith from your wonderful staff! $200.00

Virginia Foley $25.00

Janet Snyder $100.00

anonymous $75.00

anonymous $100.00

Zelime Richards $100.00

David Smyre $2.00

Paula Laurent & Tom Evans $100.00

Kirit & Mrudula Shah $200.00

Steve & Marea Fuller $100.00

Jarian Collins $250.00

Elaine Greene $100.00

Cynthia Dimmette $250.00

anonymous $100.00

In honor of Lyn & Harris Holt $50.00

John & Nancy Banister $270.00

Alison Little $100.00

Curt Richards $200.00

Bobbie Sims $50.00

In honor of Nan Margaret, Sandra Pardon & Sam & Luke $100.00

In honor of our neighbors, the Munns & the Barnwells, by the Dexters $100.00

Laura Horsky $100.00

Colleen Hickman $25.00

In honor of Suvi from Mona & Necip Soyak $50.00

Liza & Emma Price $100.00

Jordan G Collier $200.00

Rachel Taylor $100.00

In memory of Jane Tyler $20.00

Dino Kanelos $100.00

In loving memory of Marley & Teddy Hale $200.00

Elizabetn Martin-Quinn $100.00

Jay & Peg Adamczyk Jr $1,000.00

Lisa Kelly $100.00

Jena Gallagher $500.00

In memory of daughter Lori by Jay & Sandy Crawfis $50.00

Kim Chesson $1,500.00

Charles Poel $100.00

Lee & Kelly Robinette $100.00

William Iacoe $100.00

James Valrance $100.00

In honor of Bob & Kathlen $100.00

In memory of Josephine $100.00

In memory of Glenda, by Mary & Bubba $50.00

Julian Bennett $250.00

Kristy Ward $25.00

Reitzel Snider $300.00

Bob Healy $200.00

Natalie Glover $50.00

Tamara Dietzel $50.00

Stephen Ainscough $150.00

Adele Hanna $20.00

Anonymous $50.00

Thomas Beckham $100.00

CW Stacks $50.00

Charlotte Latin Upper School Service Program $250.00

Keenan Jones $100.00

In memory of Bob & Margie Powell $300.00

Deborah Ellison $1,000.00

Maria Borja $25.00

Anonymous $500.00

James Reichard $500.00

James H. Henderlite $100.00

Mitzie & David Black $100.00

Cynthia Carroll $100.00

In honor of Denise Smith, by her children $500.00

In honor of Jan Smith, by her children $500.00

Robert Carroll $500.00

Thomas Marron $100.00

Byron McLean $50.00

Wendy Morrison $100.00

Daniel Kern $25.00

Dale Johnson $50.00

Scott Kendall $500.00

David & Angie Gay $500.00

Patricia Jankowski $50.00

Wayne Campbell $50.00

In memory of my husband, Matt Gordon, by Jeanne $100.00

Neal Mulvenna $200.00

Karen McCotter $75.00

In memory of Sandra Vinton, by Dan & Laura Vinton $500.00

Charles Bowden $100.00

Cary Melton $500.00

Gina Petrie $150.00

Tracy Keehnle $75.00

Theodore Taylor $150.00

M. Frank Erwin $20.00

Brad Fach $250.00

Brooke & Maria Jones $150.00

Nancy Spencer $100.00

Jean Midkiff $100.00

Patrick Walters $100.00

Greg Robinson $100.00

In loving memory of Ethel & Wanda Queen $100.00

In memory of Richard Cartwright Carmichael, Jr., by John & Kelley Carm $150.00

Donna Roth $25.00

Deborah Savage $100.00

Lance Strawn $150.00

Charles Couch, Jr $100.00

Anonymous $25.00

Catherine Covington-East $100.00

Jill & Kevin Walker $200.00

Jim & Alice Hogan $500.00

John Coppala $500.00

Thomas Gavigan $200.00

Stephanie Dreyer $100.00

Anonymous $100.00

Barbara Hall $150.00

Leighton Fogan $50.00

Joanne Adams $50.00

In memory of Van T. Hill $100.00

In memory of Fred Long, by Allan & Pauline Wood $50.00

Ellen Witherspoon $200.00

Eleanor Salchak $150.00

In memory of Ray & Joyce Raymer and Earl Cox, by Kevin & Anne Cox $50.00

In honor of Carla Covington, Cheryl John, Linda Schrager, Pam Mitchum, $60.00

Elizabeth Thompson $100.00

Barbara Greene $35.00

In memory of Helen & Bob Dunn $100.00

In memory of Rita & Ambrose Dittloff, Sr. $100.00

In loving memory of our parents $100.00

Conrad Richards $100.00

Gary Blankemeyer $75.00

Victoria Dawson $200.00

Rebecca Wright $100.00

Barbara Greene $30.00

In honor of Ella, Carter and Lily, by Aunt Peggy $150.00

In loving memory of Matthew Wright $100.00

In loving memory of cyclist Dylan Mitchell $200.00

In memory of Bubba Brickell, by Mandy, Todd and Joann $100.00

James Whichard, Jr. $200.00

Caroline Day $30.00

In memory of Derrick "Skeet" Crosby, by Bronco Little Scholars $25.00

Seth Brumley $100.00

Anonymous $500.00

Harold Norton $25.00

James Duncan $50.00

Judith Hicklin $25.00

Rick, Nancy, Rachel & Kent Carroll $100.00

In loving memory of my mother, Anna Bethea and father, Walter Bethea $50.00

Gerd J Hermens $150.00

Jeff & Sam Butler $1,000.00

Frank Prevatt $50.00

Elizabeth Sone $35.00

Patricia S Adams $100.00

In memory of William W. (Bill) Tyson, by Mary & Sherrill Capps $100.00

Keith & Barbara Lembo $100.00

In memory of Audrey & Woodrow Brown $100.00

Colin Smith $150.00

Claire Rauscher $50.00

Andrew Weimert $100.00

Randy Matzke $200.00

Sean Smith $250.00

The Smith Family $250.00

Martin McInerney $100.00

Anthony Ingrao $100.00

Rick Richardson $100.00

Nancy Ford $50.00

Shannon Kurz $100.00

Geraldine Pettus $200.00

Anonymous $40.00

Anonymous $500.00

In loving memory of our mother Billie $100.00

In memory of Arnold Palmer & John Glenn $25.00

Clay Thomas $25.00

Dan & Teri Harrison $100.00

Anonymous $125.00

In honor of our grandsons Perry & Charlie Diamaduros by Perry & Mary D $100.00

Michael Kelly $100.00

John, Aalisa, Meghan, Erin $250.00

In memory of Paul Depta $30.00

In memory of J.B., Helen & Richard with love Sharon $100.00

Richard & Madeline Blake $250.00

In memory of Diane $25.00

In memory of Cookie, Stewart & Larry by Anne Montgomery $250.00

Lisa & Forest Rockwell $35.00

In memory of Martha Blackley by her Bible Study Group at Sardis $185.00

John Lafontaine $100.00

Nedson Crawford $25.00

James Beahan $75.00

Susan Johnson $100.00

Anonymous $50.00

Joan Birdsall $25.00

In memory of Charles & Dina England by Martha E. Hughes $100.00

In memory of my parents Roy & Bernie Lof from Paul & Marsha Lof $100.00

Michael O’Connell $200.00

Pamela Warren $50.00

James Brittain $250.00

The Webb, Cole, Bonehama, Mitchell Families $20.00

In memory of Roger Thornburg by Catherine Thornburg $100.00

Edward Belton $75.00

In memory of Anne Carpenter by Tom Carpenter $250.00

Marie & Harry Baker $100.00

In honor of Morgan, James, Reed, Bailey & Charlie by Nancy & Hayward M $100.00

In honor of our Employers: Dr Jim Herron & Dr Evan Smith from your won $200.00

For the Blessings of our children by John & Patricia Talbot $50.00

Lloyd & Barbara Conard $50.00

Danielle James $75.00

Peter So $100.00

Anonymous $100.00

Pauline Morrow $25.00

In memory of Doris by F.J. Armstead $50.00

In memory of Ola M. Thompson, Viniga Ross $25.00

Jackson Sanders $100.00

In memory of David Dunevant $50.00

In memory of Dr Norris Preyer by his family $250.00

In loving memory of Azilee & Bill Tucker & Thelma Ellett $100.00

John & Suzan Dabbs $40.00

Donald Wood $250.00

Anonymous $150.00

In memory of Thomas D. Keretsis by His Loving Family $500.00

Janet & Joe McLaney $100.00

George & Liz Karagounis $200.00

Marion Cowell $250.00

In memory of Grace & Joe Cook by Kathy & Joe Cook $200.00

In memory of Mary Iwaoka by Bob & Elizabeth $200.00

Donald Smith $100.00

In honor of our grandchildren, Annmarie, Kirsten, Allison & Matthew $200.00

In memory of LeRoy & Jacqueline Watters by Their son $200.00

Penelope G Karagounis $50.00

In memory of Jane Kaiser & Jo Miller by Barb & Rich Miller $100.00

In memory of Louis Pappamihiel by Ruth Pappamihiel $25.00

In memory of Ernest Woods by Stephanie Woods $250.00

Fred & Priscilla Dabney $100.00

Remembering family & friends, Gil, Peg, John, Veronica, Keith, Tim, Ca $2,000.00

John & Carolyn Caughran $100.00

In honor of our granddaughter Greta $100.00

Randall Plante $100.00

Paula Martin $500.00

Ray Shue $50.00

Ed & Stacey Sedlacek $25.00

In honor of our grandsons, Matthews & Mason by Kelly & Hulene Compton $100.00

John Millen $50.00

In memory of Ben Robinette by David & Anne Robinette $50.00

In memory of Robert W. Bradshaw, Jr. by Ashley & Blake Graeber $250.00

In honor of Claire Landon by Gammie $100.00

In memory of Amy Dodds Wilson by Dede & Maurice Wilson $100.00

In memory of Carl, Katherine & Chris Mooney by Gwendolyn Mooney $25.00

In honor of Pete & Jessica Marriott by Mary Stokes $100.00

Terry Guion $100.00

In honor of our grandsons, Jacob Thorsen & Gage Thorsen by David & San $50.00

Samuel Maloney $50.00

Dedicated to all Court Interpreters $25.00

Katy & Raleigh Shoemaker $250.00

In memory of Carol & George; Peg & A.C. by the Strickland family $100.00

In honor of my wife Judy by Ed Terrafirma $5.00

In loving memory of my Vantastic Husband $100.00

In memory of Mae & Herman Baker $200.00

Roger Adcock Jr $50.00

William Hooker $25.00

Mr. & Mrs. Donald Taft $150.00

Fred Stubblefield Jr $1,200.00

Swinton Anderson $100.00

Charles Jackson $300.00

In memory of Alice D Brown & Martin E Moore by Harry & Shirley Brown $100.00

D. Edwin Rose $250.00

In loving memory of Doris Waters by Mike & Hillary Waters $100.00

In honor of our children & grandchildren by Lydia & Dan Upchurch $200.00

Lesley Garafola $100.00

Suzanne Celis $30.00

Mary Mathews $50.00

Katherine Meads $100.00

Nancy Zaremski $50.00

Divina Jones $75.00

Tiffany Rossi-Zabek $25.00

Jo Anne Hatem $100.00

James Hodges $100.00

Mike & Kathy Stielglitz $50.00

Gary Peck $30.00

Terri Otten $25.00

In honor of VM, PM, MD, & AE Connor by Aunt Cathy $400.00

Anonymous $50.00

Joe & Tegan Shinn $100.00

Georgia Browning $25.00

Philip Kline $100.00

In memory of Larry Curry by Sandra Curry $100.00

In honor of Katie & Elizabeth by Aunt Neel $50.00

by Central High School Class of 1952 $100.00

Mrs. Pat Culbreth $100.00

In honor of Brooke, Chylene, Jana & Jill $50.00

Peggy Gandy $15.00

In memory of Beth Rayburn from Aunt Mary Lou $100.00

anonymous $100.00

Deborah Abels $100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Jack Featherston $100.00

Robert Dixon $17.00

In memory of Michael by Jurgen & Heiseler $100.00

In memory of Ed Wagner by Linda Dudley $100.00

James Hobbs $50.00

Phillip Crowell $25.00

anonymous $200.00

Martha Garrison $25.00

Warren & Chris Kauber $75.00

Larry & Doreen Tiner $50.00

anonymous $100.00

In memory of Bill & Rachel Herbert, Howard & Aleta Marsh by Bill & Jen Marsh $50.00

In Thanksgiving for my grandson Teddy by Diane Wilkerson $100.00

Margery White $100.00

In memory of K&G, BIGG, P, & P.J $150.00

Kay Morris $100.00

Kathryn Hammack $50.00

In memory of Margaret Katkowski by Dom % Terry DiCesare $25.00

William Britt $100.00

In memory of Paul & Ruth Houston by Paulette Young $25.00

anonymous $120.00

In memory of Jeff C Pool by his Family $100.00

Kathleen Doman $200.00

In memory of Sally & Bradford Jordan $200.00

Lisa Raya $100.00

Marion Lane $100.00

Plant Partner, Inc $1,000.00

In honor of Rachel & Jeffrey Picon, Happy Holidays! Love Mom $25.00

Dean Hatjioannou $100.00

anonymous $100.00

In memory of Pearle & Seymour Romanoff by Nancy Romanoff $100.00

Mark & Kathy Edwards $100.00

In memory of Mr. & Mrs. Vann Hilton, Mr. & Mrs. Hubert Woody by Ted & Judy Woody $100.00

In honor of our children & grandchildren by Janice & Hap Pearce $200.00

Ted Foote $50.00

Gary Tubbs $50.00

In honor of our grandchildren by Carol & Bill Huffman $100.00

In memory of Mr. & Mrs F.N. Thompson, Dr & Mrs Angus McDonald by Mary M. McDonald $25.00

by Dr. Frank Hamilton & Wife $100.00

Mike & Mary Dibacco $50.00

Meredith Andersen Hunter $250.00

Anne Conradsen $50.00

Sandra Holladay $100.00

In memory of our Mothers Blanch Lewis & Menyion Jacobs by Cline & Joyce Jacobs $75.00

In loving memory of our father Trevor Ford by Jackson & Owen $100.00

In honor of Jim & Elanor Comer by Jim Comer $100.00

Suzanne Botts $100.00

In honor of Nancy Rankin by Michael & Kay Rankin $1,000.00

Donald Stevenson $100.00

anonymous $100.00

In memory of John & Estelle Marr, Red & Rebecca Gordon $200.00

In memory of Skip Gribble $100.00

Woodley & Betty Wallace $300.00

In memory of Chris McLaurin $100.00

Kimberly Knight $100.00

In memory of John Mosley & Joe McIlwaine $200.00

Edla & Robin Brabham $200.00

In memory of Betsy Kirby $350.00

In memory of Bob by Karen Thorne $25.00

In memory of George Klein by Joan Klein $50.00

In memory of Joan Neal & Doug Hinson by Jerry & Pat Hinson Neal $200.00

Rhonda Tilley $500.00

Glenda Thompson $100.00

In memory of William L. Turner by Elaine Boone $100.00

Carl & Tricia Horn $200.00

In memory of Leesa Elaine Smith & Bill Parrish $200.00

In memory of Ray & Bonnie Linker $100.00

In memory of Barbara Lowery & Mary Ann Funderburk by Hilda & Edwin Outen $300.00

anonymous $25.00

Harvey W Johnston $50.00

Janet Mullan $50.00

In memory of Grady Chavis by Mary Pence McCall $50.00

Yalanda Anthony $50.00

In memory of Bud, Jane & Jim Rike $100.00

In memory of Judy Grubb & Lynda K. Grubb by Dr. Walter Grubb $250.00

In memory of my wife Ginny by Floyd Seitz $100.00

Chuck & Linda Newton $100.00

In memory of Claude & Grace Thompson $50.00

In memory of W. Carlisle Fridy by Mrs. Ethel Fridy $25.00

In honor of our mothers: Barbara P. Banister & Marie M. Thomasson by Carl & Susan Thomasson $500.00

Douglas Dawson $25.00

In memory of the Cunningham’s by The Perry’s $50.00

In honor of Truman & Van Talley by Pete & Myra Rounds $40.00

In memory of Phyllis Flouhouse, Dave Beecher, Darren Beecher, Andrew Beecher, by Vivian & Clint Flouhouse $50.00

Kathleen Pristash $100.00

Meera Markanda $25.00

Roy & Diane Courtney $50.00

In memory of our parents by Sandra & Dave Moser $100.00

In honor of Alice MacKay by Robin & Chuick Coira $250.00

In memory of Jeff Farmer by Carol Farmer $10.00

In memory of Beth by Sophie & Ed Wood $100.00

Geraldine Cilea $50.00

Kaye Schnaidt $100.00

In honor of Those Less Fortunate by Susan W. Durham $50.00

anonymous $100.00

for Alita $30.00

Linda Shipes $100.00

In memory of Gene & Lois Zurbach by Mary & Tom Last $50.00

Helen Wall $50.00

In memory of my parents: Frank & Patricia Bonner & Sinclair & Evelyn Cathey, by The Cathey Family $200.00

In honor of Mary Ann Usher $50.00

Joanne Holden $20.00

Mary & Pat Ellison $100.00

In memory of Don & Fran Detwilen by The Lindquist Family $100.00

Myra Mattingly $500.00

IN memory of our parents Chester & Erma Tobia & Margaret & David Smith, by Chester & Pat Tobias $100.00

Anne & Russell Ranson Jr. $200.00

Jennifer Matts-Sprague & Andrew Sprague $100.00

Helen Crawford $50.00

Janet Haack $250.00

Barbara Voight $200.00

In memory of Miriam & Leland Thornton $100.00

anonymous $100.00

Lisa Dick $100.00

In memory of Sylvia Childers $50.00

Aileen Adams $50.00

anonymous $50.00

Robert Pearman $25.00

Lydia McCartney $50.00

Nancy Elberson $100.00

anonymous $75.00

In memory of my mom who loved kids by her daughter Nancy $60.00

anonymous $100.00

In memory of Joe A & Elizabeth K. Wingo & Peggy Edmundson by Joe & Pat Wingo $500.00

In memory of James Greene Jr. by Lori & Bob Stone $100.00

In loving memory of my beautiful mom, Gloria Cameron by Kay $100.00

In honor of friends and family, In memory of husband Everett by Nancy Wohlbruck $300.00

anonymous $100.00

In memory of Frances Milliken by Rick Milliken $25.00

In memory of Clarence A. Foos by Paul & Cherie $100.00

In memory of Ann Marshall Neill by Gloria & Vernon Anderson $150.00

Andre Leeds $200.00

Donald Walker $100.00

Henry Thomas $200.00

Dennis & Kim Hathcock $100.00

Cross Road Tire Store, Inc $100.00

John Chambers $100.00

In memory of Ray E. Hall $250.00

Pamela & Scott Gantt $200.00

The "Having Our Say" Club $275.00

Mary Peach $100.00

In memory of Sister Mary Timothy from the Cerars $50.00

In loving memory of the late Joseph& Laura Saints from daughter Sheila $150.00

Crystal Sossoman $20.00

In honor of my family by Cynthia Forwerck $25.00

anonymous $35.00

Antoinette Faccone $100.00

In memory of Dorothy & Frank Rice by Carol $100.00

In honor of Logan & Riley Corter by Jim & Nancy Hill $100.00

In honor of Bonnie Morris by Kevin Morris $100.00

In memory of Nana & Grandemere $150.00

Lincolnshire Ladies Bridge Club $100.00

Lincolnshire Bridge Club $15.00

In honor of grandaughter- Faith Loucks $150.00

In memory of "My Lovely Mother" by Ms. Emily Nantz $25.00

In memory of Joe by Virginia Hill $200.00

In memory of Jenny Swain $100.00

In memory of Edna & Alvin Ouradnik & Evelyn & Bernard Simono by Karen & Sam Simono $150.00

Steven Williamson $500.00

Patricia Kunder $100.00

In honor of our grandchildren by Richard & Rita Mooney $100.00

Diana Dakin $25.00

Eunice Paul $5.00

Griffiths Family $200.00

Pelham Edmonds $50.00

Suzy & Dick Winters $50.00

In memory of Maria Ester Introzzi by Valentina Cairoli $100.00

In memory of Richard Greer, Whitey Hawkins & Linda Crump by Mike Maynard $100.00

In memory of For John from Cacky by Catherine Hewitt $100.00

In memory of our loved ones.. By Barry & Pat $200.00

In memory of Doris Shinn $200.00

In memory of Lydia Mellen & Virginia Burbank, our loving mothers by The Flukes $100.00

anonymous $100.00

Bob & Judy Erb $100.00

Cathy Hargett $50.00

in loving memory of Tom & Carolyn Samson from David & Cheryl Carson $500.00

Ronald Sherrill $500.00

In memory of Susan Pye Curran by Carol Sue Austin $75.00

In honor of M. Cherie Clark by anonymous $25.00

anonymous $100.00

In honor of All Law Enforcement officers & Military personnel by Cathy $50.00

In memory of Stephanie Gabriel by Johnette & Dave Orr $100.00

Brad & Suzan Johnston $50.00

In memory of Prashant by R Enthat $50.00

Donna Gora $100.00

Mike & Denise Burkard $200.00

Mr. Anthony Marquart & Mrs. Rufina Carlos $100.00

In memory of Brett D., Love Dad $200.00

In memory of Griffin (Dip) Kale, by Elsie Kale $500.00

In honor of Martha Graham $50.00

In honor of our children, by John and Catherine Adamson $60.00

Irene Pagano $25.00

Mark Washburn $100.00

In memory of Bob Gaither, by Hugh & Julia Gaither $25.00

Jessie Smith $35.00

Letitia E. Thompson $100.00

Dorothy Hodges $15.00

In honor of Jim & Marann Mortimer, by Jim Mortimer $100.00

In memory of Grant, Jennifer, Patrick and Liam, by Greg & Matt $100.00

In memory of Jesse & Wilma Hook and Rufus & LouBelle Sifford, by Wyndell & Mary Ann Sifford $200.00

Paula W. Tyson $20.00

In memory of Joe & Cam Lagana $50.00

In memory of "Sadie", by Ware & Pris Schiefer $100.00

Stephanie Dunn $150.00

Bonnie Pringle $50.00

Marjorie McDermott $250.00

1st Thursdays $100.00

In memory of James B. Stegall and Mr. & Mrs. Harry Martin, by Alys Stegall $300.00

In honor of Emma Dixon and Kendall Dixon, by Peggie Dixon $200.00

Larry & Lynda Price $300.00

Dill Parking Lot Stripes & Maint. $100.00

In memory of Chris Marks, by Grandma $25.00

Tim Croswhite $50.00

Dave & Karen Mendenhall $100.00

Don & Kay Norwood $250.00

Anonymous $500.00

In memory of Vordry Taylor, Sr., Lucille T. Knox, Vorday Taylor, Jr. and Kenneth & Reginald Taylor, by Gloria Taylor $100.00

Anonymous $100.00

In memory of our parents, by Nancy & Marty Mustard $100.00

Kathy C. Wright $50.00

Anonymous $40.00

In memory of Neal & Alice Bedinger, by David Bedinger $30.00

David & Kristen Richardson $100.00

In honor of Lynda Williams, by Lynn & Sam Lewis $50.00

Charlie Killian $25.00

Gordon Diegelman $25.00

UNANIMOUS $500.00

Jill & Ed Newman $50.00

In memory of our daughter, Tracey, by Bonnie & Bill McCoy $150.00

Mr. & Mrs. John Wilson $500.00

In honor of The Roadkill Dinner Club, by Libba & Holmes Eleazer $50.00

In memory of David R. Ruppe $200.00

In memory of T. L. Stribling, by Mrs. T. L. Stribling $25.00

In memory of our son, Keith Michael Ferrara, by Michael & Ellen Ferrara $100.00

In honor of Jack Gough, by Earlene Gough $200.00

In memory of Andrew H. Carroll $250.00

Pansy Mosley $100.00

In honor of Missy Stewart, by Richard Maschal $100.00

In honor of Mark Goode, Mike Honeycutt, Richard Moxley and Paul Clawson $100.00

Anonymous $20.00

In memory of Ruby Neely $100.00

Stuart Kilburn $100.00

Andrew Zerkle $50.00

Perry Whittington $50.00

Stephen Duly $50.00

Anonymous $100.00

Anne Ratcliffe $100.00

In memory of my nephew, Jeffrey Wiebelt, by Regina Hopkins $40.00

Jayne Maas $100.00

Whitney Clancey $100.00

Dan Vaughn $250.00

In honor of Vernon and Boyd Lisk $100.00

In honor of Walter & Ann Burr $100.00

M. Abbott $50.00

Cindy Fox $200.00

In honor of Bob Branan, by Karen Branan $100.00

Gary Renner $50.00

James Walsh $100.00

CharlotteBeer.com $50.00

Brenda Mareski $250.00

Jeanne Colpitts $35.00

Anonymous $103.00

Elizabeth Barry $25.00

David Folsom $200.00

Christopher Lynch $100.00

Mary Lou Hudspeth $50.00

Linda & Tom Wilbor $100.00

Maria Curtis $200.00

Seth Marlowe $1,000.00

In honor of Bonnie Holden $25.00

In memory of Clyde & Lorane Milam $150.00

Amber Paddock $75.00

Paul DiPirro $40.00

Kathryn Kohler $100.00

Roland Simmons $100.00

In memory of William J. Munford and in honor of The Bowermans $250.00

In memory of Curley Wynne $25.00

In honor of Fred Schwab and James Crawford $100.00

Friends In Statesville $100.00

Larry Cowman $100.00

In memory of "Pete" - My Hero! From "Fox" $100.00

Amy Romeo $100.00

Tom Miller $25.00

Michele Liu $100.00

Everett Nance $200.00

Bill Grif $50.00

Thomas Murdock $100.00

Holley Greene $50.00

Marianne Marlette $50.00

Paula Owens $55.55

In memory of Jay Shinn, Betty Coleman and Richard Bullard, by Phil & Peggy Adams $100

In memory of Bo Corley $100

Kim Abrams $50.00

Kathryn Shirkey $50.00

Earl Brinson $50.00

Karen Miller $100.00

Libby & Lee Charmbers $500.00

In honor of Ben by Benjy & Ann Seagle $100.00

Sally & Russell Robinson $500.00

In honor of my family $150.00

Anonymous $200.00

Thomas Maddox $50.00

Robert & Pamela Smith $75.00

In memory of John F. Bos, M.D. $100.00

In memory of Dalton Waite $500.00

Kenneth Bond $15.00

Virginia Stickan $50.00

Linda Litaker $300.00

Wayne Plybon $100.00

Shirley Coffman $100.00

by Troy Bus & Margot Rott $50.00

Marjorie Daugherty $100.00

In memory of Winifred Conn, my mom who always gave, by Beverly Wengstrom $25.00

D.B. Lampke, Jr. $200.00

In memory of John Chewing $75.00

James Pollard $300.00

Doris Wolf $75.00

Ann McDonald $10.00

In loving memory of Nora & Joe $75.00

In honor of 9 Birthday Ladies by Bad Girls Birthday Club $100.00

Hank West $100.00

Ron Schertler & Peggy O’Neil $100.00

In memory of Virginia Greene Saunders $250.00

anonymous $500.00

In honor of my mother Louise Winesett Adkins $500.00

In memory of mother $200.00

Jacob Killian $50.00

Jane McColl $2,500.00

April Gunning $25.00

In honor of our grandchildren & great grandchildren by Nancy & Dick Thigpen $100.00

Phyllis Love $100.00

Charlotte Tate $25.00

Mary Goumas $40.00

anonymous $50.00

Ann & Bob Hannah $250.00

Peggy Darnell $20.00

In honor of our family by Bob & Ann McDade $250.00

Ronald Milliman $100.00

Catherine Gerstner $35.00

Roger Dube $25.00

anonymous $125.00

R.B. McCain $200.00

Mary Coley $50.00

In honor of Grace, Isabel & Holden Durham $100.00

anonymous $50.00

Bill & Kim Biddix $100.00

Emmett & Diana Boyd $100.00

In memory of our parents Dean & Ann $100.00

In memory of our daughter, Diane Simcoe $100.00

Charles Clutts $60.00

by Joyful & Thankful $500.00

Dick & Beth Lunney $100.00

Rick & Jen Rothacker $50.00

Gaye & Ted Smith $300.00

In memory of Eleanor Pettus by Jerry Pettus & Family $1,000.00

In memory of Linda Kimbrell by Sanford T. Clark $100.00

Margaret Farrell $300.00

Thomas Lockwood $250.00

In memory of Marianne Broecker, Jack & Catherine Condon by Don & Cecilia Broecker $125.00

In honor of Deede, Don, Diane, William & Alex by Don & Delle Denton $100.00

Michael & Linda Anderson $100.00

In memory of Christy Reid by Scott Reid $500.00

In memory of Sue Conley $100.00

In memory of Edith & Stan Brookshire by The Sachsenmaier Family $100.00

In memory of Carl Locklear & Brad Nolen by James Herndon $100.00

Thomas Dushak $50.00

In memory of our beloved son Rob by Clarence & Del Eck $100.00

In memory of Rita Hourihan by Nancie Thatcher $50.00

In memory of Sarah & Dan Boyd $200.00

In honor of Anthony & Ruth at The Second Harvest Food Bank by Teresa $100.00

anonymous $100.00

In memory of John A. Young III $250.00

In honor of Sophie, Bryson and Mia Greenspon who are my grandchildren, by Stan Greenspon $250.00

In memory of Myra Bustle by Truman & Carol Phillips $100.00

Yvonne Barrett $25.00

Barbara Friedrich $200.00

In honor of Joann Gensler by Kim Gensler $150.00

David Peterson $100.00

In memory of Gordon Brewer by Jan Berger $25.00

In memory of our moms- Nina Pittman & Estelle Shrader by Beverly & Carter $100.00

In loving memory of Marianna J Stanley by Paul J Stanley $50.00

In memory of Jim Walker by Linda Walker $50.00

Christopher Woolley $500.00

Carolyn Westall $100.00

Carol & Alex Moyer $200.00

In memory of Agnes Browning by Steve Browning $100.00

anonymous $50.00

In memory of S. Russell Mickle by His family $100.00

Mary Ann Pike $15.00

David & Pat Wroblewski $100.00

In memory of Meme & Pepe $300.00

Harold Brown $500.00

In memory of David P. Underwood by Pat Ellison $100.00

In memory ofr Mrs. Lucy Veronica Barbon & Dan Alexander Graham Sr, by James Henry and Connie Graham $500.00

In memory of our fathers- Roy Swancy & Gil Linnabery by Mark & Gini Swancy $200.00

Bryan & Susan Vinson $300.00

Bobby Cain Challenges All Tennis Players $75.00

In honor of My precious granddaughters Charlotte & Amelia Caistor by Grandma $200.00

In memory of Sharon $500.00

In memory of our beloved Snickers $100.00

In honor of my neighbors in Sharon Hills Townhomes by Juanita Efird $50.00

In memory of June Hopkins by John & Karen Humphrey $50.00

Jane H. Berry $300.00

Deborah Knight $50.00

In memory of Robert Dortch, Sr. by His loving family $100.00

In honor of 4 grandchildren & 3 great grandchildren by Granna $100.00

In memory of Libby by Michael Patterson $25.00

In memory of Glarcester & Sally Garner, we miss you by Steve Crosby & Aleatha Black $100.00

Jim & Julie Gallagher $50.00

In memory of Dr, Malcolm Mclean by Wynne McLean $200.00

In honor of Brodie, Jane & John by Renny & Nancy Marshall $50.00

Lynn & Richard Schaftlein $50.00

In honor of Family & Friends by Robin & Rich Castorina $200.00

Quail Hollow Estates Bridge Group $100.00

Bill & Janice Paris $50.00

In memory of Virgil Burris by daughter Linda $30.00

anonymous $25.00

In memory of Rachel Harper by The Smith family $50.00

In memory of Denise Yager by Michael P. Buczek Jr $50.00

Mr. & Mrs. Tim Tindall $500.00

Alice Ballenger $300.00

In honor of Sara Gwynn Brackett, Sara Ashley Sykes, Denise Simril by Robin Warren $100.00

In honor of our friends $450.00

Don & Kris Brafford $100.00

anonymous $40.00

anonymous $20.00

Holly Hajduk $25.00

Charles Lehning $200.00

In memory of Zelma Burton by Ruby Burton Johnson $300.00

Sarah Gentry $100.00

Carol Ellwanger $100.00

Sue Johnson $500.00

In memory of Robert A. Boulware by Becky Boulware $150.00

Pamela Richardson $50.00

In honor of Louise Hull by Cathy & Wayne Mullis $25.00

Elizabeth Whitman $25.00

Ms. Jeanne Huber $50.00

In honor of Jim & Ruth Banbury $100.00

Judy & Joe Clark $100.00

Dawn Eldridge $100.00

Shashi Rao $100.00

Mary & Joe McGee $110.00

Martha Moore $100.00

William Szymczyk $1,000.00

Mark Abrams & Iris Prandi $100.00

Marilyn & Marvin Armstrong $100.00

Paula Lester $100.00

In memory of Ann Howard $25.00

Richard Watkins $25.00

Peter Mceachern $100.00

In honor of my co-workers at Novant Midtown Surgery Center by Denise Morrison $100.00

In memory of Joseph & Ann Olivo (parents) by Joseph Olivo Jr. $100.00

In honor of 4 Granddaughters Anthoula, Luciana, Melina & Alyssa by Tommy & Lucy Pappas $200.00

James Buchanan $100.00

Bill & Phyllis McKinnell $200.00

In memory of my wife Irene Horne Thompson, by Walter W. Thompson, Sr. $200.00

Sylvia D. Thompson $10.00

In honor of the CMS employees who help our students succeed! By Christopher S. Lawing $50.00

Jeanel & Allen Dennis $100.00

Robert & Cyndi Eby $100.00

Fran & Sophie Wachter $500.00

In memory of The Reverend Dr. Lee Stoffel of Charlotte, NC, by Reid & Nancy Shoemaker $50.00

Bruce A. Kaiser $100.00

In memory of William M. Boyd, IV, by Suzanne H. Boyd $100.00

In memory of Margaret S. Abernethy $25.00

In memory of Kim Croft and Bob Croft, by Carol Croft $40.00

Anonymous $201.00

In honor of Ben, Tripp and Will, by JJ and Buddy $50.00

In honor of Brooke Griffith, Hannah Leister, Rachel Padrick, Anna Pool, Christine Homa, Valjean Scott, Stephen Hobson, Jeremiah Schmutz, Maxine Boggio & Marlena Lloyd, by The Pruitt Family $50.00

Anonymous $200.00

Tina M. Grey $130.00

In memory of Nathan Frankle, by Kent Gardner $100.00

In honor of Priests at St. Theresa Church-Mooresville, by Clark Ross $150.00

In memory of my mother, Anne Ingle and brothers, Ernie & Ronnie Scever, by Francine Scevers $100.00

Darlyne Menscer $1,000.00

Mr. & Mrs. A. McDeson $25.00

Jean D. Porter $20.00

In memory of Bill Sullivan, by Beth & Jerry Howell $25.00

Marcia & Truman Koehler $100.00

Daniel Gneuss $100.00

HL & Rita Robinson $50.00

In memory of Peter J. Colonna, Jr., by Marie Colonna $50.00

In loving memory of Louise & Ray Costin, by their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren $100.00

Anonymous $50.00

In honor of Johns Hopkins Hospital doctors $100.00

In memory of my parents, Theo & Carl Benfield, by Susan Robberts $100.00

The Cann Family $50.00

In memory of Goomommy & Pappy $250.00

Edward D. Bell $25.00

In memory of Dixie & Norm Smith, by Ann & Will Gillon $50.00

Greg & Judy Whittman $125.00

In honor of my sisters, Alyce Marnie, Nancy Bullard and Cynthia Lange, by Jim & Judy Taylor $100.00

In memory of Russell & Edna Hord, by Judy H. Taylor $50.00

In memory of Barrie L. Wiggins, by Buck, Brandon & Brittany Wiggins $250.00

In memory of our dads, by Jan & Tom McGuire $100.00

In honor of Lib & El McGee, by Mac & EJ McGee $50.00

Thomas Phelan, Jr. $50.00

Gretchen Carpenter $300.00

Alan R. Goozner $50.00

In memory of Sallie Rennert and Wilma Fay Davis, by Dr. & Mrs. Robert Yudell $40.00

Pavilion VII LLC $300.00

James Morton $100.00

Mercy & Benjamin Moore $200.00

Anonymous $1,000.00

Bill & Phyllis Spier $300.00

Mary Y. Gale $50.00

A. B. Ballard $50.00

Ed & Libby Peacock $1,000.00

Harold N. Anders $30.00

Dahal & Hayden Bumgardner $100.00

In memory of Samantha Hammond, by Grandmom & Grandfather $100.00

Jeff & Gurpreet Gerger $100.00

Edith & Landon R. Wyatt, III $100.00

Kathy & Terry Efird $500.00

In memory of my wife, Nancy and my mom & dad, by Jack L. Fowler $100.00

In memory of David C. Clark, by his family $50.00

Stephen & Janice Ezzo $200.00

Louise Welchons and Irving Welchons $2,000.00

Ray Schraer $300.00

Show Me The Money Investment Club $50.00

In memory of Isabel & Tex Hunter, by Grey Hamilton $200.00

Anthony & Carolyn Papazis $25.00

Dorothy R. Woodall $25.00

Paul Wilson $100.00

Joe T. Johnson $100.00

Larry & Dale Polsky $200.00

Edward Chaconas $50.00

Eileen Joyce $100.00

In honor of Isabella & Camp DeJong $100.00

Patricia Bryan $100.00

Eric Rehg $25.00

Dorothy Short $100.00

Monica McGhee $50.00

In memory of Kathryne Jenkins and Wallace Brim $250.00

Erica Schnuck $50.00

In memory of Daisy, Kate and Fella Bumgarner $100.00

Jennifer Theiler $100.00

Diane & Larry Erickson $200.00

Jeanette Trecek $100.00

Keith Lehr $250.00

Hunter & Jamie McLawhorn $500.00

Andrew Romberger $25.00

Yvette Harwood $200.00

Anonymous $150.00

Michael Cooning $100.00

In memory of Maxie $100.00

Roger Gore $150.00

In memory of my friend, Barbara Erga, by Arline $25.00

In memory of Louis L. Rose, Jr. $200.00

Carol Schleger $100.00

Chris Doyle $100.00

Rene Lacore $50.00

Lavitt, Inc. $100.00

Vinzenz Furrer $100.00

In honor of Happy Rogers, her children and her grandchildren $100.00

In memory of John E & Mary B Boyd, Ellen B & EJ Heath, Col. Lawrence & Sara B. Boyd $300.00

Emerson Bell $100.00

James & Marney Sims $50.00

Gary & Toni Stephens $100.00

Patricia S. Savino $75.00

Pamela & Jackie Thomas $50.00

William Van Allen $100.00

In honor of Mary Batdorf $25.00

Kevin & Karen Feezor $30.00

In memory of James & Mary Adie $50.00

Cynthia S. Walker $100.00

Anonymous $15.00

Anonymous $20.00

In memory of Van Doster, by Gaynelle Doster $30.00

In memory of Dick Passine, from his family $100.00

Anonymous $100.00

In memory of James A. Edwards, Jr. $100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Frank Aycock, III $50.00

Virginia A. Maffitt $50.00

In memory of our parents, Mr. & Mrs. Rennet C. Miller and Mr. & Mrs. Austin B. Smiley, by David & Martha Smiley $100.00

Joe D. Bunn $200.00

Vickie P. Mayhew $50.00

Michael D. Wilson $200.00

In memory of my mother, Adelaide Ingle by Mary $200.00

Maurice Bessette $150.00

In honor of our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by Mr. & Mrs. James R. East $15.00

Dr. Bryant L. Galusha $150.00

Audrey Dougherty $200.00

In memory of Roy Viscount $50.00

In memory of Mrs. Pauline Springs by Bruce E. Springs $20.00

Deanna B. Reed $25.00

Mickey F. Frye $250.00

In honor of Lyla & Ivy by Margaret $15.00

In honor of Grace & Luna Jackson by Donna & Doug Jackson $200.00

B. Leroy Dodson $50.00

J.B. "Buck" McQuay and Family $500.00

Andrew J. Stiles $100.00

Robert L. Kirby $250.00

Mr. & Mrs. David Taylor $200.00

Anonymous $50.00

Michael & Catherine Grady $75.00

Vincent Comparato $50.00

Robert Brenk $100.00

Helen & Bill Coble $50.00

Nancy & Stan Olson $50.00

Mary Theiling $30.00

Anonymous $500.00

Paul B. Gross $50.00

Anonymous $1,000.00

Maddie, Denney and Wendell Thompson $150.00

Anonymous $300.00

Marnie S. Marino $25.00

Loretta c. Wertheimer $200.00

In memory of Ed, Lee, Bonner, Doughtery (Vietnam buddies) by Richard & Nancy $30.00

Warren & Sara Sturm $200.00

In honor of Jesus Christ $150.00

In honor of my late husband Bill Jessop $10.00

In loving memory of John Valletta by his family $50.00

Nathan McLamb $200.00

In memory of Blair Ingram by Stuart & Blair Ingram $500.00

Anonymous $20.00

Kathy & Harold Howe $150.00

In memory of Elizabeth Scoggins, by James Scoggins $100.00

Victor Gisonna $250.00

Debra Sloan $250.00

Pamela A. Gale $100.00

In memory of Frederick Kittelberger, Sr. by Sandra Kittelberger $25.00

Dot & Dick Beatty $50.00

Tom & Sally Moore $300.00

In loving memory of Cecil, Bonnie, Larry, Don, Myrtle, Peggy and Irma, by Pam & Scott $150.00

In memory of Anna M. Quattlander by Arthur Quattlander & children $100.00

In memory of Ellen Collins, by C. Collins $100.00

In memory of Grier Christenbury by Bill & Karen Sitton $300.00

In memory of Diane Cheswick, by Susan & Gary Garcia $50.00

In memory of my brother, Teddy who didn’t have many Christmases, by Iris Dikeman $25.00

Daniel Topping $300.00

John & Nancy Dickson $100.00

Lori & Alfred Mele $150.00

Bill & Pat Dries $1,000.00

Bruce & Jeannie Travis $200.00

In honor of The Daniel Family, by "Poppy" $40.00

In honor of The Levines $50.00

In honor of Will, by Jane $25.00

Debra H. Connella $50.00

In honor of our grandchildren, Audrey & Caleb $50.00

Karen & Charlie Wolff $100.00

In memory of Danya Yon by Susan Fitch $50.00

Jewel Hoover $25.00

In thanksgiving for my grandchildren $100.00

In loving memory of Eunice & Gene Sheets and Mary & Ken Dwight by Michael & Patsi Sheets $100.00

In memory of Glenna, Shirley & Kevin by Myrna & Jim $50.00

Jack & Gretchen Gadd $25.00

In memory of BMD & RED $100.00

Emma Thompson $40.00

In memory of Margaret Steeke White by Pat Rickert $25.00

In memory of Roy E Holbrook, Sr. $25.00

In memory of Candy Serrett Sylvester by Linda Serrett $100.00

In loving memory of our Son-in-Law Patrick Walsh by Dennis & Betty Johnson $100.00

In honor of our grandchildren by Velva & Jim Woollen $150.00

Nancy & Hubert Wilson $100.00

In memory of Charles & Freda Huffstetler $25.00

In memory of Dr. Henry C. Harrelson $100.00

John Brewer Jr $50.00

Lawrence Sladek $100.00

In honor of Sam & Alex $100.00

Anonymous $1,000.00

In honor of Branham, Katherine, Grace Ann Langhorne, Lizzie & Scott by Evelyn $100.00

In memory of Phillip, Brad, Eddie, Jeff & Parents by Evelyn $100.00

In memory of Jo Pattishall by Her family $100.00

In loving memory of Jane $100.00

In memory of Bill by Connie Lewis $50.00

Tom & Gail Balousek $250.00

Edgar Munday $50.00

Doris Rushing $25.00

Tom & Felicia Lee $50.00

Elizabeth Parham $500.00

In honor of our children & grandchildren by Sue & Tom White $200.00

Anonymous $25.00

A. F. McGuire $50.00

In memory of Margaret Moore $100.00

C. Jean Johnson $25.00

Patricia Raso-Schauber $50.00

In honor of Jim Murphy Family $200.00

Carolyn Clark $25.00

Peter & Nancy Merrifield $50.00

In memory of Walter Lee McLendon & Hershey Gabriel by Alice McLendon $25.00

Claudette Wiese $25.00

In memory of Randy Smith $100.00

Lee Fishkin $30.00

Ann Babcock $100.00

Benny & Judy Cox $30.00

Betty Beard $500.00

David Tait $50.00

Jane Belo $20.00

In memory of Petey $500.00

Lynne Dillon $50.00

In memory of Carolyn B. McCormick By Mr. George E. McCormick $50.00

Dr. & Mrs. Robert Seymour $100.00

Ronald Bishop $100.00

Anne & Bill Claytor $100.00

Charles Lavery $35.00

Jean Hermes $25.00

Patricia Clark $30.00

Norman & Ethel Pollock $75.00

In honor of Eleanor, Amanda & Thomas by Diana & Francis Pinckney $100.00

Mary Pickitt $100.00

Donald & Beverly Green $100.00

David Ardrey $25.00

In memory of our son Eric Juhl by Al & Faye Juhl $100.00

Zbynek & Carolyn Vlcek $100.00

Anonymous $100.00

In honor of Millie Snyder by Leif Aus $50.00

In honor of Sam, Kate, Hayley & Harper Fligel by Ellen & Stuart Fligel $200.00

In memory of Jay Shinn, Betty Colimas & Richard Bullard by Phil & Peggy Coleman $100.00

Ronnie & Cathy Young $50.00

David Summers $75.00

In loving memory of Jean Alexander McNeely $100.00

In memory of Rose & Peter Ballantine & Georgene & Bob Kiernan by Kathy Ballantine $100.00

In memory of Carol Whitehurst $50.00

In memory of Joe & Bill Porter by The Porter Family $100.00

Robin & Jim Van Jura $150.00

In memory of Tom & Catherine Blair by Mike & Betsy Blair $500.00

Helen Stark $10.00

In honor of Jackson, Georgia, Pierson & Grant by Jim Rogers $200.00

Tommy & Gloria Caldwell $25.00

In memory of Robert E. Nix by Kathleen Nix $1,000.00

In memory of Tommy Markham by Link & Dan Litaker $200.00

Anonymous $100.00

Jeanne & Doug Paschal $500.00

Mike & Baxter Toomey $200.00

In honor of Megan, Katie, Parker, Emily, Lucas, Vander & River by Papaw & Gammy $50.00

In memory of Richard Currence by Ann Currence $25.00

Judy & Ed Black $50.00

In honor of our children & grandchildren by Ben & Vickie Huntley $100.00

In memory of Brownee by Barry Brown $100.00

Judy Hurka $100.00

Helen Ray $25.00

In honor of All who serve by Jack & Kay Lane $200.00

In memoy of Grace Tathwell by her children & grandchildren $50.00

In memory of Gedmund Strong Jr. by Kat & Mark Eaves $20.00

In memory of Martha Foard Darsey by Karen Michalove Darsey $100.00

In memory of Our parents $150.00

In memory of Barry Calder by Calder Family $25.00

Karmen Tall $50.00

Patricia Fogle $500.00

Andrew Jacobson $250.00

Hilda Turner $50.00

Susan Rankin $25.00

Jim McFarland $40.00

William Ogburn $200.00

Glenn Carroll $100.00

Daniel Norman $100.00

Jack Sides $50.00

In honor of Hunter, Nolan & Jess by Mom & Dad $1,000.00

Kim Dracon $100.00

Margaret Alexander $50.00

From Caroline, Chad, Maggie, Mike, Lucy, Steve & Beverly in memory of Mae Hope $250.00

Leonard & Jill Taylor $200.00

Linda Hudson $500.00

For Ryan & Daniel $100.00

In memory of Debbie Antshel $115.00

Ralph Alexander $50.00

Jennie Loyd $100.00

William Cross $100.00

Barbara Holt $100.00

Gilbert Lorenz $100.00

In honor of Gray Wyatt, my newest great-grandson by Jane Waggoner "Boo Boo" $50.00

In honor of our grandson Gray Wyatt by David & Linda Wyatt $50.00

In memory of Shadow & Dove by Sharon Morton $100.00

In memory of Gib Smith by Jane Smith $100.00

W. J. Raker $100.00

In loving memory of Brad Webb by the Coble Family $50.00

Tara Robinson $100.00

Bob & Liz Rittase $200.00

In honor of the Breakfast Group by Ann $50.00

Randi & George Edmiston $250.00

Rose Thompson $25.00

In memory of Larry Hugh Patterson by Anne W. Patterson $100.00

In memory of POGO $50.00

In loving memory of Daniel Brown McNeill $200.00

Mister Spas Inc $100.00

Dreema & Keith Brunnemer Jr. $1,000.00

Anonymous $150.00

In memory of James Quillen, Sandy Quillen, John Dasti Sr., Angelina Dasti, by John & Vickie Dasti $30.00

In memory of Susan Metzelaar by Anne & Ben Antanaitis $50.00

In honor of our granddaughters Lauren & Madison by Harry & Wanda Sechrest $100.00

Richard McCracken $100.00

Jim & Frances Williams $250.00

by Daughters of Penelope Venus Chapter #102 $100.00

In memory of Margie & George Azouri & Barbara & Pete Leventis $50.00

In memory of Nic Miller $25.00

In memory of Tom Ratchford by Joanne Ratchford $100.00

In memory of Angel Panos by Harry & Katherine Panos $50.00

In honor of Granddaughter Brighton by Grandparents GoGo & Win $100.00

In memory of Vernon C. Smith, Sr. by J.R. Smith $100.00

Linda Gulledge $40.00

Robert Groce $50.00

Richard Plummer $100.00

Paula & Dalt Ruffin $100.00

Karen Blount $100.00

In memory of Bill Van Allen, Love Sally, Perrin, Betsy & George $100.00

In memory of Lane Matthews on his birthday Dec. 17 $25.00

Marion Thornton $25.00

Joe & Sandra Martin $50.00

In memory of Arlene Sherman by Paul Sherman $50.00

In honor of Selene, Vicki, Gray, Simone, Candy, Wendy, Dahiana, Tina & Katie, Kathryn Heath & Tom Webb $1,000.00

In memory Thomas Thweatt, Jr. by Barbara Thweatt $50.00

by Rosalyn Allison-Jacobs & David G. Jacobs $200.00

Jacqueline Sinicrope $250.00

In memory of Helen & E.G Latham & Virginia & Malcom Price by Lorna & Hank $50.00

In memory of Paul & Betty Acton $100.00

In memory of Lynn Carter by Mr. Mrs. Henry M. Carter $100.00

In honor of Mary Ellen Cates, Junie Stamy, Lula Pickens, Ann Eldridge by No-No Herdson $700.00

In memory of Thomas M. Bost by Carol B. Bost $250.00

In honor of our children, James, Kate, & Derek and our grandchildren Jonah & Zella by Ken & Hilary Brown $50.00

In honor of our grandchildren Carly, Conner, Brooklynn, Aurora & our angel Jayden by Bob & Beryl Kaminski $50.00

In memory of Howard Dozier by Pat Dozier & Family $100.00

In loving memory of Earl Owens by Vivian Owens $50.00

In memory of Mabel & Sandra Kidd by Donald Kidd $75.00

In memory of Jim by Mary Jane Whittington $100.00

Richard Askew $100.00

Harvey T. White $75.00

Bob & Pam Cavalline $500.00

Roger & Barbara Mitchell $100.00

Bonnie Grote $50.00

In memory of Tucker Avram, Garry Avram, Ernie Chou by The Avrams $100.00

In memory of Ana Beck my granddaughter by Ann M. Copeland $100.00

Richard Williams $150.00

In memory of my Westies Pets by Joanne Webster $20.00

In memory of William Carpenter Donovan by Beth Donovan $100.00

In memory of Patsy & Irma Celio by Phyllis & Ron Swiatek $20.00

In memory of Mary McLauchlin by Ron Mclauchlin $100.00

Michael Vead $35.00

Patricia Walker $25.00

In memory of Ruby & Ottway Burton by Molly & Chris Tull $200.00

H.E. Rinehart $200.00

Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Sforza $250.00

Rosellen Dunn $150.00

Anonymous $20.00

Gregg Walker $25.00

Anonymous $20.00

James Corbett $50.00

In honor of Christopher & Michele by Eugene & Sharman Stouse $50.00

In memory of Christian Werthwein by Kathleen Klimas $100.00

Brishal Poole $100.00

Charlotte Observer Employees $743.00

Josephine Grossflam $25.00

Mary Ellen Weir $25.00

Fred & Edie Dula $200.00

Patricia A. Langan $50.00

Cynthia Hopkins $200.00

Pearl Rosenberg $25.00

Anonymous $100.00

In honor of the Carolina Hussy Society $25.00

Patsy Reames $100.00

Kathy & Lou Pasquarelli $25.00

In memory of Bro. Corley $100.00

David Barrick $50.00

Richard Mack $250.00

William Cross $10.00

John Steckel $25.00

Carole Lavinio $25.00

Copley Internet Systems $50.00

Anonymous $300.00

Nancy Taylor $10.00

In memory of Cherica Adams $50.00

Laura Weisner $50.00

David Marcelli $50.00

In memory of John Thomas Reidy, III $200.00

Joanna Mann $50.00

William Orr $100.00

Anna Ward $150.00

Elizabeth Santanna $50.00

Laurie & Ric Johnsen $100.00

Kathleen Buck $250.00

Mary G. Burazer $150.00

Alven Weil $100.00

Selwyn Halbertsma $100.00

In loving memory of Dr. Sidney D. Petersen, Jr. and in honor of Mrs. Doris Petersen $100.00

Jared Romer $100.00

Bob & Cyndi Hess $100.00

David & Susan Huizenga $100.00

Anonymous $25.00

Carolyn Killingsworth $100.00

Susan Davis $75.00

Kathryn Dimoff $500.00

Dinesh Shah $25.00

George Irwin $100.00

Elizabeth Rostan $1,000.00

Kirrene Donaldson $100.00

In memory of Marty Groet, Jr. by his wife and family $750.00

Anonymous $100.00

Janice Walker $100.00

Gerald Farrow $100.00

Leslie Jo Hurwitz $50.00

Ann Helms $100.00

In memory of Ida Smarr $75.00

Paul Gustafson $100.00

Linda Walsh $10.00

Strickland & Keels, P.A. $50.00

In memory of Jack & Annie, Laurie Burke and Chelis & Ruby Hammons $100.00

In memory of Bob Goelzer by Peggy Goelzer $1,000.00

In loving memory fo Betty Jordan Lee by Hammond Haywood $100.00

Lee O. Martinec $100.00

Beverly S. Hance $100.00

In memory of Julia Edwin $100.00

Barbara Holt $100.00

In memory of Ann, Roy and Papa $300.00

Robert Reichard $100.00

Virginia Kunik $50.00

In honor of Anny Caulkins by Nancy Bernstein $20.00

For Mom, Patty and Joanne, Merry Christmas! $100.00

In memory of Gary D. Howard by Lucille Howard $100.00

Ingrid Smith $500.00

Patty Miller $50.00

In memory of our son & brother, Matt Jackson, and our dad & grandpa, Clyde Herron, by Sonny, Scotty & Kaycie Jackson $100.00

Steven Larson $500.00

Karen McElmoyle $150.00

Gary Schweizer $30.00

Michael McClure $250.00

In memory of John & Faye Bodford by Barbara Morgan $500.00

Jeff Wright $100.00

Mark Kremers $250.00

Sandra Johnson $200.00

Anonymous $200.00

Tamara Mick $50.00

Pamela Morrell $100.00

Forrest Ranson $100.00

Crandall Bowles $1,000.00

Ann Cricchi $50.00

Kathryn Cosper $100.00

Alan Wallace $25.00

From the Rangwala Family $100.00

In honor of Robin & Chuck Coira $50.00

James Irwin $100.00

Larry Kendrick $500.00

Peter Katz $54.00

Judith Ranson $100.00

In honor of Elinor Carson by Gail Carson $100.00

Linda Lorton $500.00

Michael Sloop $100.00

Ellyn Ritterskamp $50.00

Charles Stephenson $100.00

Sydney Warren $100.00

William Sullivan $250.00

Margaret Williamson $50.00

anonymous $100.00

In memory of Bill Barefoot $100.00

In memory of my father Rev. Abram J. Cox, III $150.00

Thomas Maher $100.00

Henry Alexander $50.00

Forms Plus Services, Inc. $50.00

Patricia Smith $25.00

James H Glenn $300.00

In memory of Pops & Bug $150.00

Anonymous $1,000.00

In memory of Bill Hayes $100.00

Richard Adler $50.00

Lillian Legacy $50.00

In memory of Shannon Morgan from Anne, Tucker, Hobbs and Walter in Wisconsin $200.00

Judith Lecker $50.00

Christine Donaldson $200.00

Carol Richter $100.00

June Levine $100.00

Melinda King $25.00

Cara Munday $40.00

Joseph Bostick $200.00

In honor of my sister Ginny & in memory of our parents. Love Barb $30.00

In memory of Tom Dulin Jr. from the Dulin Family $100.00

Mary W. Cox $50.00

W.T. Geissinger $100.00

Dr. Marilyn Stiff $100.00

In honor of my grandchildren & great grandchildren $200.00

W. Randall Lemly $100.00

Donald Burton $100.00

John Locke $200.00

James Rivers $100.00

Roberta Weddig $100.00

Marilyn Schmit $200.00

Carl Neun $200.00

Because He First Loved Us $10,000.00

George W. Scott $100.00

In memory of Sibyl & Carroll Dellinger $100.00

Anonymous $500.00

Anonymous $500.00

Steve & Nancy Smiley $150.00

Joanne Howard $150.00

Derick Close $500.00

In memory of Candy Serrett Sylvester $50.00

In memory of Mary Conder $1,000.00

Alex Taylor $100.00

In honor of Will by Poppy & Gee $100.00

Anonymous $400.00

Karen Troutman $300.00

In loving memory of my brother Jon Richardson $1,000.00

In memory of Ken Harris $150.00

Helen Polito $50.00

Lynn Watson $100.00

In memory of Thomas Stephen Cook $500.00

Alan Kaliski $100.00

William Dudley $100.00

Trudy Pearce $75.00

Clayton Addison $200.00

Anonymous $250.00

Martha Wells $400.00

Mike & Sara Plunkett $100.00

Pat & Bill Thomas $100.00

In memory of Jack Crist Jr. by the Lockett family $250.00

In memory of Ann Marshall Neill $1,000.00

Ward & Karen Pritchett $250.00

Anonymous $150.00

Webb Masten $200.00

Charles Palmer $100.00

Scott Pederson $100.00

In memory of Mr. & Mrs. T. E. Hemby, Sr. $1,000.00

In honor of our children, grandchildren & great grandchildren by Emerson & Mrytle $100.00

Barbara & Vincent Murray $50.00

In memory of Bob, Branson, John Paul $100.00

In memory of Carol Hensley by Bill Hensley $100.00

Anonymous $200.00

In memory of Lyn Bond, Jr. $100.00

William Howard $100.00

Buddy LeTourneau $200.00

Sandra & Claude Hamilton $500.00

Susan Jetton $25.00

Len & Janet Case $100.00

Linda Matthews $100.00

In honor of my Grandchildren Kensie & Hudson $100.00

Mary May Gillespie $100.00

Graig Reynolds $100.00

Michael Kicidis $75.00

Lynn Rigsbee $25.00

Jim & Sharon Alderman $150.00

Andy & Sue Laye $30.00

Dennis Appleyard $100.00

John Ellis $100.00

Anonymous $50.00

Charles Butler $200.00

In memory of Matthew Hollowell by Dottie & Jim Chambers $200.00

In memory of Winston $150.00

William R. & Terri C Hutaff $850.00

Richard Deiber $100.00

Richard Hahn $500.00

Harold Soutier $200.00

Hawkins Charitable Fund $1,000.00

Charles Elliott $100.00

Allison Brown $25.00

Elizabeth Vaughan $250.00

Marion Brown $100.00

In memory of Victor & Ruth Marchetti by Rich & Sue Marchetti $100.00

Larry Mellichamp $100.00

In memory of Beth Godwin Sawyer by Linde & Bill Mullis $50.00

Robie Collins & Amy Boardman $100.00

Jane Hunter $200.00

Janine Lafferty $25.00

Anonymous $200.00

David Holmes $50.00

Nicholas Grocholski $50.00

In memory of Kyle Krausz by Robert & Linda Krausz $50.00

Julie Swicegood $150.00

Kevin Hammond $100.00

Catherine Edwards $1,000.00

In memory of our little angel, Riley C. Ohlson $200.00

Nancy Holtkamp $25.00

Patricia Miller $200.00

In memory of Florence & Walter S. Caldwelll, by Walt Caldwell $100.00

Lance Brockmeier $250.00

Dan & Connie Bobbit in honor of our children & grandchildren $100.00

In memory of Dorothy S. Blue, by Janee Blue $25.00

Kay & Ray Bianchi $100.00

Mildred Moody $100.00

Randal Arthur $250.00

Andrew & Christine Beloni $250.00

In honor of Chuck Noe and Randy Peacock $100.00

Anonymous $1.00

Anonymous $250.00

John Teague $195.00

Mary Sedivec $200.00

Larry & Catie Good $250.00

Erwin Williams $100.00

In honor of Rev. James Sipes $50.00

Doug Faris $250.00

Eric Standridge $25.00

Steve Moran $1,000.00

In memory of Dad and Oma $200.00

In memory of Skip Queen $1,000.00

Anonymous $155.00

BigCat Tailgating Crew $250.00

Tamara Mann $25.00

LazrArt Store $50.00

Paula Boyd $100.00

Eric Deitchman $50.00

David McAllister $100.00

Charles Harris $100.00

Linda Scherffius $75.00

In memory of Claudia E. Pendred Nordberg $250.00

Catherine Reading $100.00

Dana Tuck $50.00

William Cross $100.00

In memory of Kim Medlin $50.00

Morgan Stanley Matching Gift $100.00

Mr. & Mrs. Eugene O. Daniels $500.00

Randall Light $100.00

In memory of James Carrothers by Elizabeth Carrothers $50.00

Barbara Perzel $25.00

Liberty Matching Gift $153.05

Anonymous $200.00

The following donations came in after the end of the 2015 Empty Stocking Fund campaign.

Lorna Denton $25.00

My Love of Kevin $100.00

My wonderful Sibs, Barbara, Miles, Deborah & Patricia $100.00

For the hardworking and dedicated Observer Journalist $500.00

In memory of Gibson L. Smitty $100.00

W.J. Raker $100.00

In memory of Janine from John & Cathy Kelker $250.00

Thomas Gerrard $200.00

Toni Strunk $200.00

Jean Kochick $100.00

In honor of Sie Ruddock $100.00

Elizabeth Green $250.00

Claudette Wiese $25.00

In memory of sisters Carolyn & Peggy by Isla & John Buckwell $50.00

Margaret Caldwell $25.00

Karen Jacobson $25.00

In memory of Bill Brown $50.00

Pikey Walters $25.00

In memory of our mothers Marjorie Neely & Barbara Pace Forshee by Dean $50.00

Nancy Dozier $50.00

In honor of our granddaughter Abigail Louise $100.00

Polly Helms $35.00

In memory of my loving parents Zhu Fu-Hua & Zhou Liang-Wen $100.00

In honor of Continuing Education Team at Carolina College of Health Sc $120.00

In honor of The Road Kill Dinner Club by the Eleazers $50.00

In memory of Ann & Spurg Keziah $50.00

In memory of Eva & Ruthe $100.00

Carl Copeland $50.00

O.A. Neel, Jr. $25.00

In honor of The Cookin Men: Beach God, Da Man, Doc & DMB by Smokey $200.00

Michael Wilson $100.00

In memory of Larry Nance by Jeremiah, Gary, Jessie & Bill $25.00

Anonymous $100.00

Thomas L Temple $500.00

In honor of Solomon Family by Madeleine Solomon $100.00

In memory of Ted Solomon (my dad) by Shari Solomon $50.00

In honor of Jesus Christ & all His many blessings by Linda Stinson $25.00

In loving memory of my parents, Mr. & Mrs. Vance H. Cordell $100.00

In honor of my Children by Kathie Collins $250.00

In memory of Ann Atkins by Nancy & Bud Wilkerson $100.00

Jack B Rogers $50.00

In memory of "Pops" by Gina & Keith Moore $200.00

Anonymous $50.00

Mr. & Mrs. Samuel Levy $25.00

In honor of The American Red Cross, Angela Broome, Regional CEO. For H $50.00

Larry Eaker $25.00

In memoy of my dear ones by Heny Hirschmann $150.00

Elizabeth Wahls $200.00

Lois A Cotton $100.00

Debbie & Joe O’Connor $500.00

Richard Winters, II $50.00

Sherry Stallings $170.00

Kathryn Hammack $100.00

Elizabeth Vaughan $250.00

Frank Lorch $100.00

Patentfile LLC $250.00

Leslie Deaton $50.00

James Frazier $600.00

Thomas DeVries $50.00

Jennifer Watson $100.00

Tracy Alexander $50.00

Don Broecker $100.00

Jessica & Hunter Hampton $300.00

In memory of Cynthia L. Cochran $100.00

Andrew Bach $250.00

James Faulkner $25.00

Sisi Moir $100.00

Thomas & Angela Bonsignore $50.00

Angeline Clinton $500.00

Mark Miralia $200.00

Rebecca Anderson $50.00

Htomas Gatz $350.00

Thomas Marron $100.00

Anonymous $75.00

Larry Sladek $100.00

In honor of the birth of Stella Thames $100.00

In memory of C D " Red " Brookshire by Ann Brookshire $200.00

Elizaabeth Malloy $10.00

Anonymous $200.00

In memory of Hal Jaus $50.00

Paula Durham $200.00

Kelly Reeves $50.00

Anonymous $100.00

Keith Gignac $100.00

Thomas E. St. Clair $25.00

Kimm H Jolly $100.00

Georgia B Huntley $50.00

Bettie & Joel Webster $200.00

In memory of Karyn Layne by Mary & Bill Layne $50.00

Bruce Larowe $100.00

In memory of Charlie Chiarello by Bill & Pat Dries $500.00

In honor of Jack H. Sink by Cathy & Rob $50.00

In memory of Martha W. & Clifton McClain Sr., Mary Roseboro, Martha E. $40.00

Pamela M. Flynn $50.00

In honor of Kenneth Plummer by Tommie Plummer $20.00

Sheila Cox $75.00

anonymous $30.00

In memory of Dick Ragland by Jean & Frank Merchant $100.00

John & Ansley Calhoun $250.00

In loving memory of RADM Lew Glenn (Rear Admiral) $2,896.00

Frances Sanders $100.00

In memory of Dr. Gloria Young by her loving husband Bob $25.00

Corinne M. Linkous $50.00

In memory of Mom, Dad, & Peggy $50.00

In honor of ym new grand baby by Jackie Robinson $10.00

In loving memory of Nancy McCardel $50.00

Michelle Ferguson $100.00

Mary B Stallings $500.00

Nancy L Burns $100.00

"The Rudisill Family" $150.00

for Ginna Cook $25.00

Elizabeth S. Perry $200.00

In honor of our friends from Anonymous $450.00

The Dowd Foundation Inc. $450.00

Robert C Adams $100.00

In honor of Joann Gensler by Kim $125.00

Elizabeth B Pierce $25.00

H Keith Brunnemer, Jr $2,500.00

Lisa Stewart $50.00

In memory of Sam Cook by Jimmy Cavalaris $100.00

Andrew E Okraski $75.00

Frank Ix $100.00

In honor of Fred & Janie Deese $30.00

Anonymous $50.00

Florence Nazario $50.00

In memory of Lloyd C. Caudle $150.00

In memory of Gail T. Peacock, by Edwin B. Peacock, Jr. $2,500.00

from Dally & Teela $50.00

Lloyd & Margaret Rash Family Advised Fund $100.00

Larry & Dora Klaus $200.00

Molly Turner $50.00

In memory of Garmie by Lisa Callen $125.00

Crown Communications $50.00

Ralph M. Richardson, Jr. & Joseph A Beecher $100.00

AHEPA Marathon Chapter No. 2 Foundation $1,000.00

In memory of my parents, Carey & Lela Sellers, and my aunts Millie, Au $300.00

Anonymous $300.00

David A. Swackhamer $30.00

Karel B. Lucander $20.00

Anonymous $250.00

Yvonne & Nikki Finger $20.00

In honor of Fanci Morris Henson, by Larry M. Henson $100.00

Joel Horwich $37.50

In memory of Sotero & Librada Zarate, by Frank & Alice Chimielinski $25.00

In honor of my dad, Dr. Ken, from Newton $1,000.00

In honor of grandchildren & great grandchildren, by Haroldine Aull $100.00

Alan P. Shaw $1,000.00

Anonymous $200.00

John W. Fritz $100.00

In memory of Peanut Stout - Best rescue dog ever, by Chip & Jane Stout $200.00

Karen L. Dunaway $500.00

Anonymous $100.00

Jeff Seaman $750.00

Margaret Alexander $50.00

In memory of my Dad, Harold Inman. Love, Cindy $25.00

Ellison & PK, in memory of Shirley Honeycutt $50.00

James & Janice Christie $100.00

Frank Alexander, Jr. $50.00

Roger L. Colberg $200.00

George E. Jenison, III $100.00

Marie A. Springston $50.00

Just Give $333.25

In memory of Dick Ranson, by Judy $100.00

Louise & Irving Welchons $250.00

Paul Spadaro $100.00

Loretta Masters $100.00

Merry New Year from Folks on Bolling Road $325.00

The GE Foundation Matching Gift $500.00

Ann A. Bott $125.00

Liberty Matching Gift $114.38

