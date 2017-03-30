Video of Luke Maye’s first ‘game of a lifetime’ - in high school vs. future UNC teammate Kennedy Meeks

Four years ago, Luke Maye had what was probably the most significant game of his basketball career, until his winning shot last week against Kentucky in the NCAA tournament.
In 2013, Maye was playing for Hough High in Cornelius, just outside Charlotte, and his Huskies were huge underdogs to 4A state basketball power West Charlotte, led by McDonald’s All-American center Kennedy Meeks. Maye was a 6-foot-7 sophomore. Meeks was a 6-10 star who had led his team to a state championship the season before.
The teams met in the third round of the N.C. 4A playoffs, or the sectional championships.
Maye had 20 points and 13 rebounds against Vance in a first-round game, then had 28 points and 27 rebounds, making 5-of-8 3-point attempts in a second-round win against McDowell. But it was what he did against the Lions -- at West Charlotte -- that people still talk about.
Maye had 19 points, 14 rebounds and three assists in Hough’s 61-52 win that qualified the Huskies for their first N.C. 4A Western Regional semifinal. Meeks finished with 12 points, five rebounds and two blocks.
Comments