The Rev. Billy Graham passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 at the age of 99. Rev. Graham was a very humble man who preached the gospel throughout the world during a 60-plus year career. On Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 a motorcade departed from Asheville to Charlotte where admirers lined town streets and pulled along the roadside to pay respect to a man who had touched their lives. Family spokesman Mark DeMoss attempted to answer what the Rev. Graham would think about the coming days celebrating his life as America's Pastor.