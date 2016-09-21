Charlotte Chamber warns businesses to be careful in light of potential protests

The Charlotte Chamber is telling businesses uptown and in University City to exercise caution, as more protests could occur Wednesday night following the fatal police shooting of a black man Tuesday.
At least two police vehicles were damaged and Interstate 85 northbound blocked for more than an hour late Tuesday and early Wednesday during protests of the killing of Keith Lamont Scott, 43. Police said he had a gun and made officers fear for their safety, while Scott’s family has said he wasn’t armed.
“We are concerned that there may be similar protests tonight and beyond in our city,” wrote the Chamber in a message to members. “We must prepare for this potential as ‘one Charlotte’ by standing together in a way that demonstrates our support of peaceful protests, while also ensuring the safety of law enforcement officers and all citizens.”
The Chamber urged businesses in University City and uptown to work with police and consider increasing private security staffing in the coming days. “Remove or chain down all tables, chairs, signs or planters,” the Chamber wrote. “Tell tenants, employees and guests to be aware and vigilant.”
