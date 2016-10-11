Food Lion wraps up renovation of 142 Charlotte-area grocery stores

Food Lion has wrapped up a major renovation project of its 142 supermarkets in the Charlotte area.
The Salisbury-based grocer first announced the $215 initiative back in March. The store redesigns include new features like easy-to-navigate formats, new decor, lower prices on staples like chicken and produce and an expanded product assortments.
Food Lion unveiled the updates at the Dilworth location, 2226 Park Road, on Tuesday morning.
Also on Tuesday, the grocery announced a $100,000 donation of a fully stocked mobile pantry to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to take food to needy schools and community centers.
“As we near our 60th anniversary, we spent the year making significant investments in our stores, customers, associates and communities to create a new grocery shopping experience. Now, customers can easily find fresh, quality products at affordable prices, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion.
The supermarket chain will host a grand re-opening celebration of all its area stores Wednesday at 7:45 a.m., offering the first 100 customers $10 gift cards and thermal tote bags.
