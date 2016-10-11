Food Lion wraps up renovation of 142 Charlotte-area grocery stores

2:52 Dan DiMicco is Trump trade adviser Pause

3:02 Before there was a NoDa, there was North Davidson Street

2:02 Wells Fargo CEO: We should have done more sooner

1:32 Why I love my job at Norsan Media

1:05 Why I love my job at Compass Group North America

1:10 Why I love my job at OrthoCarolina

1:59 Why I love my job at Pulcra Chemicals

1:55 Why I love my job at Union Academy

1:26 Why I love my job at Mueller Die Cut Solutions