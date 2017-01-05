Family Dollar parent company announces leadership changes

Dollar Tree, the parent company of Matthews-based Family Dollar, announced Thursday that Gary Philbin has been promoted to enterprise president of Dollar Tree, and that veteran retail executive Duncan Mac Naughton will take his place as president and chief operating officer of Family Dollar.
Both executives will be based in Charlotte, though Philbin will split his time between three offices since he will have responsibilities for Family Dollar, Dollar Tree Canada and Dollar Tree, which is based in Virginia, a spokesman said.
Both executives will also report to Dollar Tree CEO Bob Sasser, the company said in a statement. The promotions are effective immediately.
Mac Naughton was previously CEO of Mills Fleet Farm, a Wisconsin-based retailer that sells outdoor equipment, home goods and hardware. He has also held a number of executive roles at Wal-Mart, including chief merchandising and marketing officer from 2011-2014.
“With his extensive leadership experience in the discount retail industry, Duncan can immediately make important contributions to our organization. There are exciting opportunities ahead for the Family Dollar banner under Duncan’s leadership,” Sasser said.
Philbin assumed his previous role as president and COO of Family Dollar when Dollar Tree completed its purchase of Family Dollar in July 2015. The local retailer had long been headed by Howard Levine, who stepped down as CEO last January.
In his new post as enterprise president of Dollar Tree, Philbin will oversee store operations, merchandising, marketing and real estate across all of the discount retailer’s banners.
Dollar Tree operated 14,284 stores as of Oct. 29.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments